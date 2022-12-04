Ukrainian army destroys college dorm in LPR town using HIMARS - Mayor

LUGANSK, December 4. /TASS/. A dormitory of an industrial college in Alchevsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) was destroyed in a shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces using HIMARS MLRS, the town’s Mayor Albert Alshev said on Sunday.

"This time, the rocket strike targeted our college, an absolutely civilian infrastructure. By a lucky coincidence, there were no victims or those wounded. The dorm is completely destroyed and the college’s windows were damaged," he said in a video posted on the city hall’s Telegram channel.

Earlier, the LPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported that at 07:05 Moscow time, the Ukrainian army launched four HIMARS rockets at Alchevsk.