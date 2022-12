MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. A resident of the Novolugansky settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was wounded in a shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces, the territorial defense headquarters reported on Sunday.

"Ukrainian militants delivered a strike on Novolugansky in the Artyomovsky district, a school’s boiler room was damaged. A man is wounded," a statement on its Telegram channel said.