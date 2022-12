LUGANSK, December 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled the town of Alchevsk in the LPR using four HIMARS shells, the LPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported on Sunday.

"A bombardment of Alchevsk was recorded on the part of Ukrainian armed formations at 07:05 using HIMARS MLRS (four rockets)," its statement said.