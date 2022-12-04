Three utilities workers die in explosion in LPR

LUGANSK, December 4. /TASS/. Three utilities workers cutting tree branches in the vicinity of the Kalinovo settlement were killed in an explosion of an unidentified device, the LPR’s Emergencies Ministry reported on Sunday.

"An explosion of an unidentified explosive device occurred while cutting tree branches on the roadside near the Kalinovo community with three people dying as a result," the Luganskinformcenter news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

The Emergencies Ministry specified that the incident occurred in the morning of December 3 between the communities of Troitskoye and Kalinovo in the Popasnyansky district.