Two killed, 13 wounded in terror attack in Syria’s Al-Suqaylabiyah - defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and 13 more were wounded in a terror attack in Syria’s Al-Suqaylabiyah, which was staged with the use of an improvised drone, Yevgeny Gerasimov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"On July 24, militants of illegal armed groups staged a terror attack with the use of an improvised unmanned aerial vehicle during the ceremony of opening the Hagia Sophia church in Al-Suqaylabiyah in the Hama governorate," he said, adding that two civilians were killed and 13 more were wounded.

According to Gerasimov, Russian servicemen were not hurt.

Syria’s SANA agency reported earlier that Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) terrorists based in northwestern Syria fired a rocket at Al-Suqaylabiyah on Sunday. According to the agency, the rocket hit a square filled with people who were taking part in the opening of the Hagia Sophia church in this Christian city.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.