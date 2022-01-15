Moscow court arrests fifth REvil ransomware hacker detained after FBI request to Russia

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tverskoy Court has ruled to keep in custody Dmitry Korotayev, the fifth member of the REvil hacking group responsible for ransomware attacks, who were apprehended by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) following the US request, the court’s spokesperson told TASS on Saturday.

"On January 15, 2020, Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court selected two-month custody as a restriction measure, that is until March 13, 2022, for D.V. Korotayev, suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 Article 187 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal turnover of payment funds)," Ksenia Rozina said.