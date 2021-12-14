Flu infection rates above epidemic threshold in 64 Russian regions - watchdog

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Flu and acute respiratory infection rates have surpassed the epidemic threshold in 64 Russian regions, the federal sanitary watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Flu and acute respiratory infection rates rose in the 49th week of 2021 (from December 6 to December 12) compared to the 48th week," the statement reads. "The rates surpassed the epidemic threshold in 64 regions," the watchdog added.

Flu and acute respiratory infection rates have surpassed the weekly threshold among adults and teenagers.

As of December 10, more than 62.2 mln people (42.6%) were vaccinated against the flu in Russia, the watchdog specified.