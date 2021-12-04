Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to enter service with Russian navy in 2025 - source

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The submarine version of Tsirkon, Russia’s advanced hypersonic cruise missile, is expected to enter service with the Russian Navy in 2025, a source close to Russia’s defense ministry told TASS.

"State trials of Tsirkon for submarines will tentatively be completed in 2025. The first regular carrier of Tsirkons, the Perm [submarine], will take part in them. This is when the submarine, along with the missiles, will enter service with the Russian Navy," he said.

The developer and manufacturer of the missile, NPO Mashinostroyenia (an affiliate of the Tactical Missiles Corporation) in Reutov, near Moscow, did not comment on the information.

Earlier, TASS reported that flight development tests of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile from an underwater carrier after two successful test-launches would resume from the Project 885M (Yasen-M) modified nuclear-powered submarine Perm in 2024. The modified submarine Perm, which is the Project 885M fifth nuclear-powered sub, will be the first regular underwater carrier of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles. The submarine is set to enter service with the Russian Navy in 2025.

The Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is currently building six Project 885M submarines. The Project 885 and Project 885M lead submarines Severodvinsk and Kazan are in operational service with the Russian Navy while the Project 885M first serial-built sub Novosibirsk is undergoing trials and is set to enter service with the Navy by the end of this year.

On October 4, the nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk test-fired Tsirkon hypersonic missiles from its surface and submerged position in the White Sea for the first time, paving the way to state trials with launches from a surface ship.

A new sea-based hypersonic missile will enter combat duty in Russia as of next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 30.