Total number of those injured after Listvyazhnaya mine explosion is 126

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The total number of those hurt after the Listvyazhnaya mine explosion has reached 126, and 51 of them died, a source in the medical services told TASS on Sunday.

Some 53 people are hospitalized, including 17 rescuers. Outpatient care was provided to 12 miners.

The tragedy occurred at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass’ Belovo region on Thursday morning. A total of 51 people have died, including five rescuers. Two criminal cases have been opened into violations of industrial safety and negligence, which resulted in the death of miners. Five suspects - the mine director, his deputy, the disaster area supervisor, along with two safety inspectors - were arrested and face charges.