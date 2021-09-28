Former head of Navalny Headquarters put on wanted list — interior ministry

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Leonid Volkov, the former head of Navalny Headquarters, recognized in Russia as an extremist organization, was put on the wanted list in connection with criminal cases launched against him, according to the Russian Interior Ministry’s database of wanted persons.

"Volkov Leonid, born on November 10, 1980 in Yekaterinburg, has been put on the wanted list under article of the Russian Criminal Code," the database says. Other details have not been specified.

On January 29, Russia’s Investigative Committee charged Volkov in absentia for urging teenagers to participate in illegal rallies on January 23. He is charged with committing a crime under Article 151.2 Part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (inducing minors to illegal actions on information and telecommunication networks). Earlier, the committee informed that he had been placed on an interstate wanted list.

According to investigators, they had obtained video recordings of Volkov urging minors to participate in illegal rallies.

Persons placed on Russia’s interstate wanted list can only be detained, arrested or extradited on the territory of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). According to some reports, Volkov is currently residing in Germany.

On Tuesday, it became known that another criminal case was launched against Volkov, this time on charges of creating an extremists organization. Another defendant in the case is blogger Alexey Navalny.