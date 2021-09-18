Russia reports over 20,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 20,329 in the past 24 hours reaching 7,254,754. The number of new daily cases surpassed 20,000 for the first time since August 22, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.28%.

Another 1,791 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 915 in the Moscow Region, 505 in the Sverdlovsk Region, while the Voronezh and Samara regions reported 488 new cases each.

Currently, 572,065 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 799 in the past 24 hours compared to 791 deaths reported a day earlier, reaching 197,425, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

The conditional mortality rate stands at 2.72%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

St. Petersburg and the Sverdlovsk Region reported 36 COVID-19 fatalities each, the Krasnodar Region - 34, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 29 and the Rostov Region - 28.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 16,247 in the past 24 hours reaching 6,485,264, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at about 89.4% of the total number of infections.

St. Petersburg confirmed 1,128 recoveries, the Moscow Region - 867, the Perm Region - 536, the Irkutsk Region - 496 and the Sverdlovsk Region - 453.