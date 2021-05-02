Russia’s weekly COVID-19 case tally surpasses recoveries for the first time since January

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days for the first time since January has exceeded the number of recoveries, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

On April 26-May 2, as many as 60,686 COVID-19 cases were registered in the country versus 60,468 a week earlier. Meanwhile, only 55,914 people recovered during this time.

In Moscow, where the incidence rate has been on the rise for more than 1.5 months, the gap is more significant: in capital confirmed 18,409 COVID-19 cases and 11,744 recoveries.

The death toll somehow declined: from 2,650 to 2,630 in Russia and from 396 to 393 in Moscow. The mortality rate rose from 2.27% to 2.3%, according to TASS estimates.

The number of the so-called active cases or patients who are undergoing treatment now rose over the past seven days in the country by 2,142 to 268,471. This is the highest figure over the past two weeks since April 20.