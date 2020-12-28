Russian dubbed ‘world’s heaviest boy’ by Guinness dies aged 21

NALCHIK, December 29. /TASS/. Dzhambulat Khatokhov, named the world's heaviest child by the Guinness Book of Records, died aged 21, President of Sumo and Mas-wrestling Federation in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, in Russia’s North Caucasus, Betal Gubzhev wrote on his Instagram account.

"The record holder of the Guinness Book of Records, the first sumo wrestler of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic Dzhambulat Khatokhov has passed away. My condolences to the relatives and friends," said Gubzhev, who is also a coach of Russia’s mas-wrestling junior team.

The cause of his death has not been revealed.

At the age of 3.5, Dzhambulat Khatokhov was a head higher than children of the same age. The boy weighted 48 kg (105 lb), his shoe size was 32 and he had a unique power. Doctors confirmed that the child, who easily played with heavy weights, was absolutely healthy. After appearing on a popular Russian TV show, the child gained fame in Russia. German journalists also made a film about him.