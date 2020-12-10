Russia to give tit-for-tat response to expulsion of diplomats from the Netherlands

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Moscow will give a tit-for-tat response to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from the Netherlands over alleged spying, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told TASS.

"A tit-for-tat response can be expected in this situation, which should not depend on the situation," he said.

The Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service AIVD earlier accused two Russian diplomats of spying. According to the AIVD, an "intelligence officer - who worked at the Russian Embassy in The Hague with diplomatic accreditation - engaged in espionage activities in the field of science and technology," while "a second Russian SVR intelligence officer, who also worked at the Russian Embassy in The Hague with diplomatic accreditation, played a supporting role." Both of them have been declared personae non grata and will have to leave the country.