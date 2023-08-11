{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: US hooked on Kiev aid largesse and rockslides on Nagorno-Karabakh peace path

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 11th
United States Capitol Martin Falbisoner/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons
United States Capitol
© Martin Falbisoner/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Biden asking US Congress for additional $10 bln in military aid for Ukraine; Berlin looking at sending long-range missiles to Kiev; and solutions proving elusive for settling Nagorno-Karabakh crisis. These stories topped Friday’s headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: No limits on US largesse as Biden asks Congress for another $10 bln for Ukraine

The Biden administration has reportedly decided to ask the US Congress for at least $25 bln in additional funds for defense spending, including military aid for Ukraine. Thus, $13 bln of the requested $25 bln appropriation is to be set aside for defense, including assistance to Ukraine, and $12 bln for natural disaster relief. Meanwhile, although discontent is growing among Republicans over Washington’s seemingly limitless largesse in aiding Kiev’s cause, the initiative is still likely to pass, Vedomosti writes.

Biden faces stiff opposition from Republicans in the House of Representatives, who oppose increasing military aid to Ukraine beyond previously agreed appropriations. In July, 70 Republicans voted for an amendment to the defense authorization bill that called for halting all funding for Ukraine. At the same time, linking military aid to Ukraine with funding emergency management responses to natural disasters may sway moderate Republicans in the White House’s favor, the newspaper writes.

Visible cracks in the congressional consensus in favor of funding for Ukraine have already started to widen, according to Russian International Affairs Council analyst Alexei Naumov. The Republican Party is increasingly questioning how much more money can be appropriated for Ukraine even as no rigorous oversight has been exercised over the generous sums already spent in aiding Kiev. As a result, Republicans are demanding accountability from Ukraine, the expert told the newspaper. Nevertheless, he believes that Biden's request will be granted as there is still a desire to continue helping Ukraine and the Republicans' patience has not yet run out. Moreover, the new request is in line with Biden's keynote foreign policy position of full-throated, unquestioning support for Ukraine, which, according to Naumov, likely still has ample support in Washington.

 

Kommersant: Light getting dimmer at end of tunnel for Nagorno-Karabakh crisis

The suspension of the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks was marked by controversies and disagreements over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan and the authorities in Stepanakert, capital of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (also known as the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, or NKR), accuse Baku not only of putting up a blockade but of committing genocide. For its part, Azerbaijan refuses to compromise, reiterating that the matter is a domestic issue that should be resolved within the country and that Karabakh Armenians have two options: to become citizens of Azerbaijan or to leave, Kommersant writes.

Moscow sees the situation as extremely difficult and believes that Baku is in no mood for concessions. "All of the attempts made by us and by Western countries and international organizations to de-escalate the situation have failed. Baku is not backing down," a Russian government official familiar with the situation in the region told Kommersant. The official added that the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic authorities are not backing down either.

"We expect international structures and leaders to move from words to deeds in order to put an end to Azerbaijan's international crimes against the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and its people," Masis Mailyan, ambassador-at-large of the president of the NKR and former NKR foreign minister, told the newspaper.

The reality is that none of the players vying for influence in the region is willing to go beyond exercising purely rhetorical influence over Azerbaijan. Russia, the EU and the US are careful not to jeopardize a potential peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, even as they jockey among themselves for the role of primary peacemaker, Kommersant writes.

 

Izvestia: Moscow has no illusions about Germany sending long-range missiles to Kiev

Russia recognizes that Germany is crossing a "red line" by sending long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told Izvestia. He explained that the trajectory of the Ukrainian counteroffensive has irritated the Germans, who still hope to turn the tide of the conflict in favor of Kiev. The opposition, led by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and The Left parties, fears that the transfer of weapons to Ukraine will aggravate the situation and push Berlin closer to a direct confrontation with Moscow, Izvestia writes.

"We cannot rule out the possibility of Germany crossing this 'red line.' We have no illusions about a probable change in Germany's approach to the Ukrainian conflict, as well as a sudden recognition of the dangers of escalation associated with the use of long-range missiles," Nechayev said. According to the ambassador, Germany is alarmed by the sluggish pace of the Ukrainian "counterattack."

Possible deliveries of Taurus and ATACMS missiles may initially create some difficulties for the Russian armed forces, experts told Izvestia. Oleg Ponomarenko, a military expert at the Center for Strategic Studies, told Izvestia that it would be very difficult for Russian air defenses (AD) to shoot down all such missiles.

However, while the missiles may pose some initial problems for Russian AD systems, experts believe that the new weaponry’s competitive edge will be lost in a matter of days. According to military expert Dmitry Kornev, in a few days Russian anti-aircraft crews will gain additional experience in shooting down Kiev’s latest batch of Western "miracle" weapons, share it with other units, and the status quo will thus be restored.

 

Vedomosti: Foreign direct investment in China slumps, hitting 25-year low

According to figures from China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), foreign direct investment (FDI) in China totaled $4.9 bln between April and June 2023, marking the lowest quarterly reading since 1998. China's overseas commerce is likewise slowing down. Exports were $282 bln in July, a 15.4% year-on-year drop over the previous year, while imports were $201 bln, a decline of 13.2%, Vedomosti writes.

The recent slump in FDI is being driven by souring investor sentiment and concerns about a slowing Chinese economy and Beijing’s numerous restrictions on Western business, according to Boris Kopeikin, deputy general director of the Center for Strategic Research. Other key drivers, he told the newspaper, have included moves by numerous Western governments to limit investment in China, especially in high-tech sectors, as well as efforts by Western corporations to reduce reliance on China in their global supply chains.

The Chinese economy is focused on foreign trade, and thus the 13.6% year-on-year contraction in July, versus July 2022, will prove to be a difficult test for China, according to Daniil Shulga, associate professor in the Department of International Relations and Humanitarian Cooperation at the Siberian Institute of Management of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

According to Igor Gerasimov, an international markets analyst at BCS World of Investments, the decline in China's attractiveness for foreign investors is mostly due to political uncertainties and a likely deterioration in the business regulatory environment. Taking all costs into consideration, it is becoming more lucrative for Western corporations to keep production in India or other Southeast Asian countries, he noted.

 

Izvestia: Russian government officials test smartphones running on homegrown Aurora OS

Russian government organizations have started testing smartphones and tablets based on the local Aurora operating system (OS). According to sources at government agencies and in the Federation Council (upper house of parliament, or senate), several dozen devices have already been given to some senators. This number will be increased if the experiment is successful. After the Russian authorities accused Apple of collaborating with hostile intelligence services, interest in the homegrown OS has expanded, experts told Izvestia. Its integration with state IT systems is justified, but some preparation is required.

"Initially, the devices will most likely be used by senators and their assistants, as well as groups of Federation Council employees who must be in regular contact with each other in order to perform their daily functions," a source told Izvestia.

"Our company is ready to assist customers in the transition from the US-based system to a domestic mobile ecosystem. This process has recently accelerated, and the use of devices running on Aurora is increasing," Rostelecom's press service told the newspaper.

According to Eldar Murtazin, senior analyst at Mobile Research Group, the use of Aurora-supported devices in the public sector is fully justified. However, according to the expert, this operating system is only a supplement to the existing information systems of state enterprises and organizations, and is not a substitute for iOS or Android.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Ankara midwifing reborn grain deal and Warsaw, Riga see phantom Minsk threat
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 10th
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more