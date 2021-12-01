{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Barbados dumps the Queen and Berlin urges Congress to nix pipeline sanctions

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 1st
© EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Izvestia: German Embassy in US urges Congress to abandon sanctions against Russian pipeline

The German Embassy in Washington has called on the US Congress to abandon new sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, the media reported. According to German politicians, Berlin is trying to protect its independence from Washington because it’s interested in implementing the project, Izvestia writes.

Read also
Kremlin hopes there will be no threats to completion of Nord Stream 2 certification

A dispute over Nord Stream 2 continues in Washington. Republicans have delayed a vote on the National Defense Authorization Act for the next fiscal year, citing Democrats’ refusal to include amendments on mandatory sanctions against Nord Stream 2. There is no consensus on the pipeline among Democrats, too, but the Biden administration opposes pressure on the project, because it does not want to push Germany away.

Meanwhile, Berlin seeks to stop Washington from turning up the heat on the project. Axios has recently published a letter from the German Embassy in the United States to the US Congress, which contains a request to abandon sanctions against Nord Stream 2 as it may erode trust in the United States. German Foreign Ministry officials declined to confirm or deny the authenticity of the letter to the paper, but said that contacts on the matter were underway with Washington.

It would be logical to view the document as an effort to protect Berlin’s interests, Bundestag member representing the Alternative for Germany party Steffen Kotre told the newspaper. According to him, Berlin has yielded to US pressure for a long time, which runs counter to international law, and now it needs to stop actions against export guarantees that are important for the country’s economy.

First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee Vladimir Dzhabarov, in turn, pointed out that Nord Stream was a purely commercial project for Russia and Germany and both parties were interested in it. The senator is confident that the pipeline will eventually be launched because Europe needs it amid a crisis on the gas market.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Other Caribbean nations might follow Barbados cutting ties with British monarchy

The number of countries recognizing the British monarch as their ruler has declined for the first time since 1997, when Hong Kong was handed over to China. Barbados has become a republic, removing Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. The move can encourage others with Jamaica already talking about abandoning the monarchy, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Barbados’ move away from the British monarchy is a symbolic one but it still remains important. The island’s decision was much influenced by the Black Lives Matter movement and rallies protesting discrimination against black people in the United States and many Western European countries.

The British crown’s global influence is declining. Barbados’ decision to remove the Queen as head of state will strengthen the position of those calling for a similar move in other Caribbean countries. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who stands for declaring the country a republic, has already stated that Barbados’ decision may serve as an example for his fellow countrymen.

However, a thing to note is that Barbados does not plan to leave the Commonwealth of Nations, which means that the country will maintain benefits from being in the British orbit of influence.

"The British Department for Culture covers many of the island’s expenses. There are also certain tax benefits. The application of British laws makes foreign nationals trust banks there and invest in them, as well as in real estate. Along with the tourism industry, this is the only way that Barbados can boost its development," Leading Researcher of the Institute for Latin American Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World History Andrei Shchelchkov emphasized.

 

Izvestia: Russia’s revenue from hydrogen sales may exceed oil export earnings

Russia’s revenue from hydrogen sales may exceed that from exports of hydrocarbons, said experts interviewed by Izvestia. In accordance with President Vladimir Putin’s order, government officials and Russia’s gas giant Gazprom need to explore the possibility of delivering this kind of fuel to Europe through the existing gas pipelines and present a report on the matter by June 1, 2022.

Read also
Brent crude oil price down below $70 per barrel first time since August 23

An Energy Ministry source told the newspaper that hydrogen deliveries were already under consideration. Deputy Director General of Russia’s National Energy Security Fund Alexei Grivach also confirmed the fact.

Russian officials have repeatedly stated that the country’s potential in terms of hydrogen production and export is rather high. Russia’s current Energy Strategy sets the goal of increasing the export of this sort of fuel to two mln tonnes by 2035.

If the highest possible production is taken into account, export revenues may pass $200 bln in the future, exceeding the current oil export earnings, which stood at $150 bln in 2020, Managing Partner at WMT Consult Ekaterina Kosareva pointed out.

"As for the possibility of delivering hydrogen via pipelines as a mixture with methane (with hydrogen’s share reaching up to ten percent), then in my view, the newly built gas pipelines such as Nord Stream 2 suit the goal the best," Associate Professor at the Department of Renewable Energy at the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas Vladislav Karasevich emphasized.

Associate Professor at the Russian Government’s Financial University Valery Andrianov shares that same opinion. According to him, technologies like these in fact make it possible to add any amount of hydrogen into gas.

 

Media: New Omicron variant boosts reasons for vaccination

With the emergence of the new coronavirus variant named Omicron, the question arises if the existing vaccines will have to be modified in order to be able to fight it, Rossiyskaya Gazeta notes.

It will become clear in the coming couple of weeks whether the Omicron variant can escape the antibody response, Leading Scientific Editor at the Vrachu.ru service for the training of medical workers Mikhail Kagan told the newspaper.

Read also
Full travel ban won’t stop coronavirus — WHO

Should the virus be able to dodge immunity, there will be two options, the expert explained. "The first option is to make people get booster shots more often as long as the strain continues to exist," Kagan emphasized. However, the second scenario is also possible, which means that vaccines will need to be updated. "It’s not technically difficult to do that, given the present day platforms," the expert noted. "The problem is that logistics issues cannot be resolved quickly. There will be a need to get a new licence, conduct trials to figure out the newly made vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, then produce millions of doses and vaccinate millions of people. It’s quite a difficult task that requires time," Kagan stressed.

Konstantin Severinov, a laboratory head at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Molecular Genetics, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta: "The main issue with the new variant is that it seems to have replaced the Delta strain rather quickly in some regions of South Africa, and the rate was faster than that of the Delta variant that had replaced previous strains half a year ago."

US-based Russian infectious disease expert Mikhail Favorov believes that the new coronavirus variant needs to be carefully studied before any alarming conclusions can be made. Still, experts agree that people should abide by strict sanitary measures and certainly get vaccinated.

 

RBC: Almost half of Russians oppose moving away from paper money

Nearly half of Russians are negative about the idea of banning the use of paper money, making it only possible to pay for goods and services with a bank card or through an online transaction, RBC writes, citing a poll conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center.

Read also
US policy undermines dollar’s position as reserve currency — Putin

According to the survey’s results, 47% of people were negative about the idea of ditching paper money, while 26% viewed it positively. As many as 45% of respondents said they preferred to use non-cash payment when purchasing goods and services. A total of 28% use both cash and non-cash payment methods, while 26% of Russians prefer to pay cash.

Most of those who tend to go for cash are people aged over 60 years, 46% of whom use cash always or in most cases. Younger people (56-70%) and Russians aged between 35 and 44 years (50%) favor non-cash payment more. A total of 62% of the poll’s participants agreed that paper money would fall out of use in the next 20 to 30 years. However, 27% believe that paper currency will more likely still be there.

Russia’s Central Bank announced in June that Russians conducted 544 mln transactions to withdraw cash from credit cards in the first quarter of 2021, the lowest number since 2012. The withdrawn cash totalled a little more than six trillion rubles ($81.3 bln), a decline of nearly 400 bln rubles ($5.4 bln) from the year before. Chairman of the Association of eMoney and Remittance Market Participants Viktor Dostov points out that the downward trend for cash withdrawal comes as no surprise amid the rapid development of non-cash payment services.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: OPEC+ mulls Omicron-adjusted strategy and NATO to talk Moscow standoff cost
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 30th
Read more
US dangerously misguided in believing Russia won’t respond to NATO threat — ambassador
Antonov pointed out that Washington is increasingly expanding the range of weapons delivered to Ukraine
Read more
Minsk won’t stand aside if war breaks out on Russia’s border — Belarusian president
According to Alexander Lukashenko, "intense actions are underway around Russia under the assumption that it plans to attack Ukraine
Read more
Russia, China may expand cooperation in third countries — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that Moscow supported Beijing’s efforts to create a global infrastructure of trade routes
Read more
CanSino unveiled the world's first inhalable Covid-19 vaccine in China’s Hainan
According to CanSino Biologics Deputy Sales Director Zhao Guojun, this type of vaccine causes the immune system to generate antibodies quicker than after getting the traditional shot
Read more
US policy undermines dollar’s position as reserve currency — Putin
The president stressed that Russia did not abandon the dollar
Read more
Haikou cargo and passenger terminal infrastructure completed in Hainan
Construction workers have completed work on the cargo and passenger decks of the three-story terminal
Read more
Minsk has all capabilities to respond to escalation of military situation — Lukashenko
The president pointed out that Belarus had a certain number of units, well trained and equipped, that could be relocated to any point of the country within three hours
Read more
Russia to press for response from Western countries over Navalny case — envoy to OPCW
Alexander Shulgin stressed that "there are traces of a provocation and of politicization of the whole affair"
Read more
China's Ministry of Commerce to support Hainan in streamlining financial services system
The Ministry will facilitate cross-border trade settlements
Read more
US to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for return to nuclear deal, says Russian envoy
The seventh round of talks on reviving the Iranian nuclear deal kicked off on November 29 in Vienna
Read more
Revaccination effectively protects against Omicron — White House
Although, it will take approximately two more weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity, and other characteristics of the variant
Read more
Russian Navy warship test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile to over 400 km range
Another test-launch was conducted as part of the final stage of hypersonic missile armament trials
Read more
China, Iran, Russia held useful informal consultations on nuclear deal — Russian diplomat
Mikhail Ulyanov said that the exchange of views was useful, first of all for better understanding of the updated negotiating position of Tehran
Read more
US spending lots of money to destabilize situation in Russia — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the Russian side notes that "over time, American propaganda and disinformation is becoming more sophisticated, imitating independent media, investigative journalism and grass-roots initiatives"
Read more
NATO provides security guarantees to allies, not partners like Ukraine — secretary general
This is the sixth time in the past five days that the NATO secretary general made a statement about Russia’s alleged military build-up on the border with Ukraine
Read more
No comment on reports Erdogan allegedly handed to Russia Kiev’s exchange list — Kremlin
Earlier, the Ukrainian president said that Kiev had handed to Moscow via the Turkish leader a list of 450 Ukrainian citizens, allegedly kept in custody in Donbass and Russia
Read more
Hainan University to establish education center with New Zealand university
Due to the pandemic, Chinese students enrolled at Waikato University cannot relocate to study in New Zealand
Read more
Allegations that Russia plans to attack anyone are groundless — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the anti-Russian hysteria fanned by US, British and Ukrainian mass media, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is inadmissible
Read more
About 100 Argentinian companies take part in cooperation with Hainan seminar
Participating companies are engaged in supplying beef, dairy and food products, auto parts, machinery and other goods
Read more
Hainan medical tourism zone to set up intellectual property exchange
Once the new platform is established, transactions involving medical technology rights will be conducted primarily online
Read more
Sputnik may be slightly more effective against omicron variant — US expert
"Adenoviral vaccines in general trigger a broader immune response than mRNA vaccines. But the difference may be very small," the expert said
Read more
US business asks Washington to approve Sputnik V vaccination certificates — report
Russian Health Ministry reminded the newspaper that this issue was discussed by Moscow and Washington in early October
Read more
First Russia-ASEAN naval exercise begins in Indonesia
The Russia-ASEAN naval exercise in Indonesia’s territorial waters off North Sumatra will run until December 3
Read more
Omicron strain may have been formed in HIV patient, immunologist thinks
The virus may multiple for weeks in those with a weakened immune system, Carsten Watzl pointed out
Read more
China's Hainan province intends to actively develop trade, medicine and education
Hainan aims to become an international hub for tourism and shopping, with the island consistently developing a network of duty-free shops to achieve this
Read more
Russia begins serial production of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles for Navy - source
The Tsirkon multi-purpose hypersonic missile is designated to strike sea and ground targets
Read more
Hainan International Beauty Conference to be held in Sanya in April 2022
Beuty industry experts and exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions will attend the conference
Read more
Russia’s newly-built Tu-160M ‘White Swan’ strategic bomber to enter trials by yearend
According to a source, the aircraft is in a hangar readymade and fueled
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile/gun system can fight any strike drones
The Pantsyr-S1M has received new hypersonic surface-to-air missiles that has boosted its striking range from 20 km to 30 km, its operational altitude from 15 km to 18 km and its destruction area threefold
Read more
Venezuelan president accuses EU election observers of espionage
Nicolas Maduro said, that observers tried to tarnish the flawless and democratic electoral process, but failed
Read more
Zelensky’s decision to let foreign troops into Ukraine violates Minsk accords — LPR
Rodion Miroshnik recalled that article 10 of the Package of Measures provides for the "withdrawal of all foreign armed units, military hardware and mercenaries from Ukraine under the OSCE’s monitoring"
Read more
Hainan health care exhibition presented more than 3,000 medical brands
Total exhibition area was 45 thousand square meters
Read more
Russia’s top brass uploads video of Yars ICBM ‘being loaded into silo’
According to Russia's Defense Ministry, the missile is being installed in a silo-based launcher with the help of a special transporter-loader
Read more
Cargo traffic through Hainan’s leading port increased by 39%
Yangpu received over 1 million standard containers
Read more
Russia aware of US achievements on hypersonic weapons despite no ‘fuss’ about it — Putin
The president compared the situation to the US' anti-satellite weapon tests 10 years ago
Read more
27 Russian diplomats, their families leave US on January 30 — Russian ambassador
"On June 30, a similar number will leave from here," he added.
Read more
Belarus, Russia to hold joint drills to shield southern Belarusian border, says top brass
Belarus is comprehensively training its troops jointly with Russia "to adequately counter emerging new threats and fend off aggression against the Union State," the Belarusian defense chief Viktor Khrenin said
Read more
'We had to': Putin emphasizes Russia was compelled to develop hypersonic weapons
Vladimir Putin noted that the fact that anti-ballistic missile defense systems are being deployed in Poland and Romania creates threats for Russia
Read more
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
"We've been watching with great concern these movements for a while now", Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs John Kirby noted
Read more
Fragment of Falcon 9 rocket misses ISS by five kilometers, says Roscosmos
It is reported that there are no obstacles to hinder the ISS flight
Read more
US says it doesn’t expel Russian diplomats
These proceedings are not punitive but they've been introduced to enable parity between US and Russian bilateral missions, Deputy Spokesperson of the Department of State Jalina Porter noted
Read more
Russia has oil reserves for 30 years, gas for 50 years — Novak
According to Novak, despite the energy transition process, Russia is confident in the possibility of selling its oil and gas reserves
Read more
Afghanistan example teaches Western partners nothing — Putin
The Russian president noted that the world community must build its policy on respect to its partners
Read more
Tikhanovskaya confirms departure from Belarus in video address
She said that she made this decision completely on her own
Read more
Su-30SM fighters of Russia, Belarus conduct new air patrol over Belarusian state border
The Su-30SM fighters of both countries carry out flights under an approved plan, regardless of weather conditions and the time of day and night
Read more
Russia, China teaming up serves as best response to illegitimate sanctions, PM insists
Among the joint development’s directions, Mikhail Mishustin pointed to the intertwining of plans between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Chinese Belt and Road initiative
Read more
US deliberately distorts facts on expulsion of Russian diplomats, envoy says
The US Department of State has made it clear that in case of refusal to fulfil this request, the immunity and other diplomatic privileges of the Russian employees will be revoked, Anatoly Antonov noted
Read more
Russia’s first very short-range air defense system ready for serial production
The system successfully passed state trials back in 2019
Read more
Russia to send more spacecraft to new national orbital station than to ISS
Russia is developing its new Oryol manned spacecraft for lunar missions
Read more
Hainan's consumption sector grew by 30.7% to $31.74 bln between January and October
Residents of the island spent more on eco-friendly cars with alternative energy sources by 130% in this period
Read more