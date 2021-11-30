Brent crude oil price down below $70 per barrel first time since August 23

MOSCOW, November 30. / TASS /. The cost of a Brent crude oil futures contract for February 2022 delivery on the London ICE stock exchange declined by 4.88% to $ 69.65 per barrel, according to data from the trading floor at 16:31 Moscow time on Tuesday.

The last time the price of a barrel of Brent was below $70 was on August 23, 2021.

The futures for WTI crude oil depreciated by 4.92% to $66.51 per barrel.

By 16:56 Moscow time, the price of Brent slowed down its decline to $ 70.87 per barrel (-3.21%), the WTI decreased by 3.27%, to $ 67.73 per barrel.