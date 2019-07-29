{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Election protest in Moscow and Erdogan's rapprochement with Russia

Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 29
Police officers detaining a woman during an unauthorized protest in Moscow Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Police officers detaining a woman during an unauthorized protest in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

 

Media: Aftermath of the unauthorized Moscow election protest

Moscow police arrested more than 1,300 people Saturday during an unauthorized protest against the lack of opposition candidates in Moscow City Duma elections. The protest has set a record for the number of detainees: according to the Moscow police department, 1,074 of the 3,500 rally participants were arrested. Political monitoring group OVD-Info said the number goes as high as 1,373, including 18 journalists and 42 minors, at least 25 people were injured during the arrest and around 150 people spent the night at police stations on Saturday.

The protest on Tverskaya Street was initiated by politicians, barred from running in the elections to the Moscow City Duma under the pretext of excessive flaws in their signature lists. Kommersant, which estimated the number of protesters at 6,000 people, said barely anyone could even get close to the building of the Moscow Government’s office.

Political analyst Evgeny Minchenko told Vedomosti that the reaction of the authorities to the protest is a preventive measure and shows zero tolerance for "Maidan-esque scenarios". Analyst Alexei Makarkin agrees - there is nothing unexpected in the dispersal of an unauthorized protest, it would be strange otherwise. The authorities see a "Maidan" scenario in every unauthorized protest, he told the newspaper.

Read also
Police warn against calls to join illegal protests in Moscow on Saturday

Head of the election commission at the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights Ilya Shablinsky told Kommersant he is convinced that for many people "unauthorized protests will become the norm" after the Saturday events in Moscow. "I watched the crowd behave peacefully, their only actions that affected the police were chanting and moving from location to location," he said.

"Demonstrative cruelty, the desire to scare and punish that's what I would call what happened on July 27 in Moscow. It was in no way connected with the security of neither citizens nor authorities," he told the newspaper.

On the other hand, according to experts polled by Izvestia, the protest was not peaceful, but another attempt to organize mass riots. "A good question is why the most extremist-minded activists were brought to Moscow from the regions by someone, instructed, and possibly paid," political scientist Alexey Martynov told the newspaper. From the very beginning, some protesters were aggressive towards law enforcement officers, the newspaper wrote. Part of the protesters tried to provoke law enforcement officers to use violence, to then film the "atrocities" on their phone, an eyewitness told Izvestia. "Unregistered candidates chose to throw people under the bus," Member of the Civic Chamber Maxim Grigoriev told Izvestia.

At the same time, President of the St. Petersburg Politics Foundation Mikhail Vinogradov told Kommersant that mass protests are still not an effective tool for political struggle in Russia. "The most these protests can achieve is to create, in some cases, the feeling that the authorities have lost the initiative and control over the situation," the expert noted.

According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, an application was submitted for the protest on August 3 in due time, with the opposition is waiting for a response. Experts told the newspaper that even after Saturday’s illegal rally, it would be easier for the authorities to solve the problem by authorizing protests rather than admitting liberals to the Moscow City Duma elections.

 

Izvestia: Ukrainian language policy violates rights of national minorities - OSCE

The current language policy in Ukraine violates the rights of national minorities and introduces elements of discrimination. New authorities in Kiev have yet to solve this problem and to take into account the role of the Russian language in the life of Ukrainian society, OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier said in an interview with Izvestia.

Read also
Russian diplomat urges OSCE to keep close eye on language law in Ukraine

According to Zannier, one of today's problems is implementing recommendations of the Council of Europe - such as differentiating between the languages of the European Union and all others. This classification suggests that unequal policies are applied to different minorities, he said in regards to disagreements around the Russian language in Ukraine.

Zannier added that the recently adopted law on the Ukrainian language as a state language, which says nothing about protecting minority languages, was adopted without any consultation with minority representatives. In addition, according to him, all questions about the use of the state language in Ukraine are solved quite harshly through punishment.

The OSCE department that deals with the issue of language policy, is working to eliminate a number of distortions in the previously adopted law and considers it reasonable to create a mechanism of systematic interaction that would allow to take into account concerns of national minorities, Zannier said. Responding to a question about the language autonomy of Donbass, he noted that if the parties reached an agreement, the OSCE department would be ready to assist in resolving language issues and provide the necessary expertise.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Erdogan ready to continue row with Washington for rapprochement with Moscow

Despite the disagreement of the United States, Ankara is preparing for war in northern Syria. Not only Washington, but also Damascus does not agree with Turkey’s plans regarding the fight against Kurds and the occupation of lands east of the Euphrates.

According to the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country's leadership is against any agreements between Ankara and Washington related to actions on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, and perceives it as aggression. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Moscow has not yet commented on the reports.

Read also
Erdogan says S-400 deal with Russia is major agreement in Turkey’s modern history

It is still not clear how the Russian authorities perceive Turkey’s plans to launch an offensive in the north of Syria, the newspaper wrote. At the same time, the Turkish leadership continues to get closer with Russia, against the expected US sanctions related to the acquisition of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia.

"Russia and Turkey of course have discrepancies. They primarily concern interests in Syria, the CIS, and Cyprus. But Erdogan still does not want to notice it," military expert Lieutenant-General Yuri Netkachev told the newspaper. He noted that Russia’s leaders show leniency. "With the tacit consent of Russia, the Turks occupied Afrin and almost the entire border area of Northern Syria. In fact, pro-Turkish armed forces are now operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Not only are the troops of Bashar Assad, but also Russia’s aviation fighting with them," he added. According to the expert, these problems should be somehow resolved. Netkachev added he is convinced this will not affect economic cooperation between the two countries.

 

Kommersant: Ukraine’s president picks loyal team

Another name has been added to the list of applicants for the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine - Deputy Head of the presidential office for economic issues Alexey Goncharuk has become the sixth candidate. Among all ministers, only the new ministers of health and education have been picked.

Read also
All ballots counted, Zelensky's Servant of People party wins with 43.16% of votes

According to Kommersant, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his office over the past weeks have been in constant negotiations with potential Prime Ministers. A source close to the president’s office told Kommersant that following these conversations, two candidates were on the verge of leaving the short list of candidates.

Their names were not disclosed; however, the source told the newspaper that these people insisted on the government’s exclusive independence, whereas the President’s office believes that the government should make all decisions only after approval from the head of state.

According to the Kommersant source, for the first time in the modern history of Ukraine, the current president’s party got the opportunity to form a government without regard to the demands of other parties and Zelensky’s office wants to use all benefits of this "monopoly". The main goal of these benefits, according to the source, is forming a professional technocratic government, fully loyal to the president.

 

Vedomosti: Russia begins mending military contacts with Moldova

The Ministers of Defense of Russia and Moldova on Friday held talks in Moscow for the first time in the last six years. Opening the meeting, Russian Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed hope for constructive dialogue, while his Moldovan counterpart Pavel Voicu noted that Russia is a reliable ally for Moldova. According to Vedomosti, although the new Prime Minister of Moldova Maia Sandu has repeatedly stated that Moldova will continue the pro-European course, unlike most of her predecessors Voicu refuses to publicly call for the withdrawal of a small Russian contingent from the unrecognized Transnistria territory.

According to a source close to the Russian Defense Ministry, since Dodon and Sandu have different ideological positions, Moldova is likely to try to balance between Moscow and Brussels in the near future in foreign policy.

Read also
Dodon says sure Moldova will have good relations with Russia under new government

The visit of the Moldovan Defense Minister to Moscow is significant - it was impossible to imagine this meeting six months ago due to the unstable political situation in Moldova and as the ‘unacceptable’ actions of ex-defense minister Eugen Sturza, another source close to the Russian military told Vedomosti. Sturza earlier flew to Brussels, where he received direct instructions from the US Permanent Representative to NATO "to combat Russian influence in the region", the newspaper’s source said.

Voicu, who replaced him, is a much less politicized official interested in maintaining regional stability, the source told Vedomosti. Therefore, it is unlikely that the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria will be raised starkly.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Tanker seizure harms Moscow-Kiev dialogue and new UK cabinet set for Brexit
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 26
Read more
Ukraine’s largest importer of petroleum products stops importing diesel fuel from Russia
From August 1, the Wexler Group is forced to suspend deliveries of diesel fuel originating from Russia
Read more
Iran looking at further reduction of its commitments under JCPOA by September - Ryabkov
It Iran’s getting back to the full and unconditional implementation of its commitments under the nuclear deal looks highly unrealistic at this point, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister added
Read more
Russian boxer Kovalev: Referee had to stop the fight to avoid Dadashev’s death
Probe into Dadashev’s death will enter active stage after his funeral, the Russian boxing chief pledged
Read more
Patriarch Kirill leads Holy Cross Procession marking Christianization of Kievan Rus
The destination of the procession was the Monument to Vladimir the Great on Moscow’s central Borovitskaya Square
Read more
Russian submarine, missile ships take part in naval parade in Syrian Tartus
The air parade involved Su-24M bombers, Su-34 and Su-35 jets, Mi-8AMTSh and Mi-35M helicopters that flew over the port
Read more
Russian Navy can fight back any aggressor, says Putin
Russian president pointed out that the plans for the country are to build a unique in its possibilities fleet, designed for a long time
Read more
Russia, Turkey may start joint exploration in offshore Mediterranean
'Russian companies have successfully implemented energy projects in the Mediterranean Sea,' the Russian minister stated
Read more
Georgian opposition rally calls on authorities to begin dialogue with Russia
The rally brought together tens of thousands of people. However it started a little later than scheduled and lasted slightly more than 30 minutes because of the hot weather
Read more
Press review: Why Kyrgyz ex-leader met with Putin and collapse of INF Treaty to hurt EU
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 25
Read more
China, Russia should strengthen cooperation in technologies, energy — foreign minister
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting of foreign ministers in Brazil
Read more
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
Read more
Russian premier attends Navy Day parade in Sevastopol
The parade of warships is reviewed by Black Sea Fleet Commander Igor Osipov
Read more
Putin meets family members of submariners who died in deep-sea sub tragedy
At the meeting, Putin suggested discussing the issues of assistance to the families of the submariners
Read more
Putin cancels some special economic measures against Turkey
Read more
Venezuelan court overturns parliament's decision to rejoin Rio Treaty
On Tuesday, the Venezuelan parliament controlled by the opposition approved the proposal to rejoin the Inter-American Treaty on Reciprocal Assistance (Rio Treaty)
Read more
Allegations of Romania’s detention of military cargo from Russia are lies — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, military equipment has been delivered to Serbia on schedule
Read more
Little chance for Lavrov-Pompeo meeting at ASEAN forum in Thailand - Russian diplomat
The top diplomats’ schedules are not coordinated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said
Read more
Macron says his meeting with Putin will take place at Fort de Bregancon on August 19
The French leader announced this on the air at the BFM TV channel
Read more
Law on IT-resources ownership will affect all IT companies in Russia — Yandex
A spokesman for the Yandex internet company said that "if the bill is passed, a unique ecosystem of internet businesses in Russia can be destroyed"
Read more
Released Russian fishing boat arrives in South Korea, says Yonhap
There are 15 Russian crew members and two nationals of South Korea on board the fishing vessel
Read more
US visa for Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova is ready — US embassy
The athlete had to pull out of the upcoming WTA tournament due to visa issues
Read more
Russia ready to cooperate with the West on updating CWC's control lists — embassy
The Russian Embassy in London calls "on Western countries, including the United Kingdom, to reconsider their approaches in order to find a solution to a common problem"
Read more
Russia, Turkey discuss supplies of civil aircraft, joint production of helicopters
The Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission held a session on Friday
Read more
BRICS summit in November to be another step towards consolidation of this format — Lavrov
The next BRICS summit will be held in Brasilia on November 13-14
Read more
Austria seeks to revive spy scandal, Russian foreign ministry says
Austria’s interior ministry said on Thursday it had put Russian national Igor Zaitsev, 65, on the international wanted list on suspicion of spying for Russia’s military intelligence
Read more
UFC fighter Nurmagomedov's coach: Khabib may use knee-striking technique against Poirier
His coach and father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said that "some surprises" have already been prepared
Read more
Sevastopol Shipyard to repair Varshavyanka-class sub after Mediterranean mission
Submarines of the series are among the world’s quietest vessels
Read more
Russia suggests Ukraine extend existing gas transit contract for a year
Russia prefers to sell gas to Ukraine directly, according to the senior official
Read more
Putin on his dive to the bottom of Gulf of Finland: Impressions are vivid
Putin said he did not run the bathyscaphe during the dive
Read more
Iran test fires Shahab-3 medium-range ballistic missile — US media
According to Fox News, Shahab-3 ballistic missile was launched in the early hours on July 25 from the southern part of Iran
Read more
Putin goes to bottom of Gulf of Finland in bathyscaphe to honor memory of submariners
During the submergence, one of the divers will mount a memorable plaque on the site of the submarine’s wreck in Putin’s presence
Read more
Russian vessel Xiang Hai Lin 8 detained in North Korea released
A crewmember told TASS that "the vessel was released without any fines, the incident is over"
Read more
Almost 300 people detained for participation in Moscow’s unauthorized rally
A considerable number of detained people are not Moscow residents
Read more
President Putin reviews Main Naval Parade marking Russia’s Navy Day
The parade kicked off on the Neva River with the participation of the latest Admiral Kasatonov frigate, the Kronshtadt submarine of project 677 and the Ivan Antonov minesweeper
Read more
British media in Russia to face consequences after regulator fines RT — foreign ministry
Earlier on Friday, UK media regulator Ofcom fined Russia's RT news channel 200,000 pounds for breaching broadcasting rules
Read more
Water, food delivered to crew members of Russian vessel detained by North Korea
The vessel's crew includes 15 Russian nationals and two South Koreans
Read more
Russian journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza dies at the age of 59, says son
Vladimir Kara-Murza is one of the founders of ‘old NTV television’
Read more
Venezuelan president thanks Russia and China for help in restructuring economy
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the country started to restructure its economy to remove dependence on oil revenues
Read more
Russian tennis player Kuznetsova hopes to get US visa next week
"So far, they have asked me [to just bring] the passport to the Embassy. We are waiting for the news next week," Kuznetsova noted
Read more
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet warships line up in Sevastopol Bay for Navy Day parade
The parade will be held on July 28, when Russia celebrates Navy Day
Read more
US advises Turkey against putting Russia’s S-400 air defense systems into operation
Russia completed on Thursday the first stage of S-400 deliveries to Turkey
Read more
Russia test launches Topol intercontinental missile from Kapustin Yar range
The missile’s exercise head hit the target, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
China welcomes Russian concept of collective security in Persian Gulf
The concept stipulates creating an initiative group to organize an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf
Read more
Russia, Suriname are drafting military-technical cooperation agreements - Lavrov
He also stressed that Russia is expanding its healthcare assistance to Suriname
Read more
Second line of TurkStream to pass through Bulgaria, Hungary, and Serbia
TurkStream pipeline’s throughput capacity can be expanded, according to the Russian energy minister
Read more
US deployment of weapons in space will lead to new stage of arms race — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is "concerned over US plans to deploy weapons in space that are already being implemented"
Read more
Press review: What's behind Sea of Japan incident and how will new UK PM relate to Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 24
Read more
Russian PM to chair meeting on national projects in Crimea
The focus would be on healthcare, education and culture
Read more
North Korea’s new ballistic missile similar to Russia’s Iskander, reports say
Earlier reports stated that the two projectiles test-fired by N.Korea on Thursday were an upgraded type of the KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles, which Pyongyang had already tested in spring
Read more
All ballots counted, Zelensky's Servant of People party wins with 43.16% of votes
Four other parties have overcome the five-percent threshold
Read more