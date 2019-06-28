{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia, China move away from dollar and Congress targets Nord Stream 2

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
© AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Izvestia: Russia set to defend its position in PACE

Moscow is committed to upholding its position on Ukraine and on human rights in the Russian Federation in Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the Council of Europe Ivan Soltanovsky told Izvestia. He noted that the Russian point of view is often distorted by some delegates.

RUSSIA-PACE RELATIONS

"We have a difficult job ahead of us to explain the truth on many pressing issues that are heavily politicized and distorted," Soltanovsky told Izvestia. "This is mainly due to the current situation in Ukraine and around it. It is an absolute distortion of our position on the Minsk agreements and Donbass," he added, castigating the continuous rumors about the Crimean Tatars as politicized allegations.

According to the politician, the assembly also distorted the facts on the human rights situation in Russia. It is necessary "to firmly dispel any insinuations on the topic," he told the newspaper.

Fundamental contradictions on Ukraine and some other issues may be the reason for introducing secondary sanctions against Russia in PACE, the newspaper wrote. After all, the resolution that returned Moscow to the Assembly also includes use of restrictive measures. Senator Alexey Pushkov told Izvestia that this issue could be raised once again in April 2020, when the PACE Monitoring Committee presents a report on Russia. At the same time, many delegations perceive the restoration of Russia’s rights optimistically. According to lawmakers interviewed by Izvestia, this is a good start for dialogue and resolving the crisis in the organization.

 

Izvestia: Top Russian, Chinese banks move away from the dollar

Moscow and Beijing have concluded an intergovernmental agreement on switching to settlements in national currencies as part of the de-dollarization campaign announced almost a year ago, Izvestia wrote. VTB and China Merchants Bank will be authorized to carry out settlements, three sources close to the Central Bank told the newspaper.

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov told Izvestia that creating "gateways" between the Russian and Chinese counterparts of SWIFT could become one of the mechanisms for mutual settlements in national currencies.

Aksakov told the newspaper that in order to increase the volume of settlements in national currencies, it will be necessary to form a market for ruble and yuan financial instruments. This will insure against fluctuation risks in the exchange rate on key goods in Russian-Chinese trade. According to him, in the coming years, the share of settlements with China in rubles can increase from the current 10% to 50%.

VTB told the newspaper that the credit institution is the only Russian organization that has a financial license in China. In addition, the bank has correspondent accounts in rubles and yuan, and is also actively promoting the use of Russian and Chinese currencies in foreign trade.

A source familiar with the negotiations told Izvestia that a mechanism for mutual settlements is planned to be set up by 2020. Initially, major state-backed companies will switch to payments in rubles and yuan. The source added that settlements in national currencies would also be carried out on contracts that were originally concluded in US dollars.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US Congress, Denmark may slow down Nord Stream 2

In the near future, the United States Congress may adopt a law on Europe’s energy security, which will deliver a significant blow to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote. The House’s Committee on Foreign Affairs unanimously approved a bill that slaps an entry ban into the US and freezes the assets of people under US jurisdiction involved in "selling, leasing, providing" ships for laying Russia’s Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipelines at sea. According to experts interviewed by the newspaper, the main problem for Gazprom is that the company does not have its own pipe-laying vessels that could build pipelines like Nord Stream 2.

The threat of imposing sanctions against the construction of Russian offshore gas pipelines is insignificant, expert analyst at Finam Alexei Kalachev told the newspaper. "The ban on entering the US and freezing assets is unpleasant, but not so much as to stop work, most of which have already been completed," Kalachev noted. According to the latest information from Gazprom, around 60% of the underwater part of the Nord Stream 2 has already been laid, and now the process is being carried out in Finland's waters.

Meanwhile, leading analyst at the Financial University under the Russian Government Igor Yushkov believes that the threat of sanctions against Nord Stream 2, which prohibits providing pipe-laying vessels, is the main risk to the project. "The company - operator of Nord Stream 2 has received loans to finance the project virtually in full, and all materials have been purchased. Therefore, a ban on funding will no longer have any effect. However, the work on laying the pipe continues. The problem for Gazprom is that the company does not have its own pipelayer vessels that could reliably construct such gas pipeline as Nord Stream 2," the expert told the newspaper.

By the same token, Yushkov noted that approval of the bill by one of the committees is still far from its enactment.

Meanwhile, apart from Washington’s sanctions, there is one more factor that can significantly delay the commissioning of Nord Stream 2. A potential disruption of the pipeline commissioning due to the position of Denmark, who has been delaying the approval of the project. The country remains the only one that has not granted Gazprom permission to lay the pipe through its waters, the newspaper wrote.

 

Vedomosti: Top Moscow-based car dealer faces criminal charges

The Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case against the owner of the Rolf car dealer Sergey Petrov and several managers of the company for withdrawal of 4 bln rubles ($63.4 mln) abroad. Petrov told Vedomosti that he feels that the reason for the searches is an attempted illegal takeover.. According to him, former General Director of Rolf Tatyana Lukovetskaya and former Director for Development and Analysis Anatoly Kairo are suspects in the case. Experts interviewed by Vedmosti believe that the case might be the start of a new trend.

The authorities announced that it filed a criminal case against Petrov under the Criminal Code for transferring funds to accounts of non-residents using forged documents. The maximum penalty for this carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 1 mln rubles ($15,842).

Petrov believes that the case could be connected to his politics. Petrov financially assisted opposition politicians, several sources close to the businessman told Vedomosti. A source in the presidential administration and another source close to the Kremlin’s internal political bloc told the newspaper that the topic of the arrest of Petrov in was not discussed in Kremlin circles.

At the same time, political analyst Evgeny Minchenko doubts that the situation is connected with Petrov’s participation in politics. The case seems to be a warning that money should not be pulled out of the country, since too many people are doing this, he told the newspaper.

The case could point to a general trend, which means restoring order under conditions when it is more and more difficult for the state to fulfill its obligations, political scientist Alexey Makarkin told Vedomosti. Ordinary business disputes turn into criminal cases and become elements of political campaigns, he said. According to the expert, anyone can become a part of it - Petrov, who did not hide his opposition views, or American businessman Michael Calvey.

 

Vedomosti: Smartphone manufacturers may be required to install Russian software

The Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media has prepared a draft amendment to the law on communication, according to which smartphone manufacturers will be obliged to supply equipment to Russia with pre-installed applications made by Russian developers, Vedomosti wrote referring to a copy of the document.

Read also
Russians preferred smartphones of Chinese brands in 2018, says research

According to the newspaper, the bill does not indicate how many applications manufacturers will have to pre-install on devices. In turn, the Russian government will create a list of categories of mandatory programs to install. Vedomosti explained that amendments would determine only the type of necessary software - messengers, maps, search engines, and so on.

It was noted that the bill largely repeated the concept of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on pre-installed Russian applications on smartphones, which was presented earlier. At that time, Microsoft and Intel opposed the proposition, while Megafon, Mail.ru Group and MTS supported it.

"It is important that the technical details of any new regulation are carefully worked out. First of all, user experience and device security should not be affected. It is also necessary to preserve the existing agreements with manufacturers," a representative of Yandex told the newspaper. Apple did not respond to the request.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in the press review

Press review: Russia lauds restored PACE rights and Ukrainians soften view on Donbass
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 27
Read more
Russia managed to replace imported components in defense products, says weapons exporter
According to Rosoboronexport, the Western sanctions had a negative impact on the global arms market as a whole
Read more
Russia to feature new aircraft carrier concept at Army-2019 arms show
The new aircraft carrier may have a gas turbine power unit, according to designers
Read more
Russian Navy to get two advanced Yasen-M subs under new state contract
It was earlier reported that 46 state contracts worth over $15.9 billion had been concluded at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum
Read more
Five DDoS attacks detected during Putin’s annual Q&A session
One of the attacks was aimed directly at the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company
Read more
Preliminary estimate of Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway equals $23.9 bln
In April, Putin approved the start of designing the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway line project
Read more
Russia’s BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle to get extra armor after Syria combat experience
There are plans to sign the relevant contract for the delivery of such armor sets for the Russian troops, the chief designer said
Read more
Twenty-two people injured in emergency plane landing in Russia's Siberia
Two crewmembers have died
Read more
Russia’s top brass inks deal on delivery of missiles for Iskander-M launchers
The top brass also signed a contract on the manufacture and delivery of remote-controlled mine-laying engineering vehicles
Read more
Russia’s Almaz design bureau launches airborne anti-surveillance laser project
Earlier, a source said Russia had launched a project to build an aircraft equipped with new-generation laser weaponry
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser to Russian Navy in 2022
The heavy nuclear-powered missile-carrying cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will be delivered after its repairs and upgrade
Read more
Russia calls on Iran to avoid escalation in tensions over nuke deal
Envoy Mikhail Ulyanov said that corresponding instructions could be given to experts in various fields, who could gather in the near future and define the relevant measures
Read more
Press review: Georgian ex-speaker rips Tbilisi for riots and Putin to boost defense sector
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday
Read more
Putin says Skripal poisoning story not worth a dime
"This spy story, as we say, it is not worth five kopecks. Or even five pounds, for that matter," Putin said
Read more
Russia may start S-500 deliveries to troops ahead of schedule after successful trials
Russian defense minister earlier said that the deliveries of S-500 systems to the troops would begin in 2020
Read more
Venezuelan authorities thwart another coup attempt — minister
Minister of Communications and Information Jorge Rodriguez said that conspirators planned to seize ammunition depots and a military airport in Caracas
Read more
Russian authorities open criminal case against head of Rolf car dealer
The criminal case has been initiated for withdrawal of $63.4 mln abroad
Read more
Russia is 99% ready to supply first batch of S-400 to Turkey
According to Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport, the contract would be fulfilled within a record timeframe
Read more
Russia unveils advanced reconnaissance drone at Army-2019 forum
The drone is equipped with a 50 horsepower piston engine but later it will get a 70 horsepower power unit
Read more
Press review: Jerusalem summit sets way to Putin-Trump talks and NATO brass meets Pentagon
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday
Read more
Russia vows ‘countervailing military measures’ if NATO fulfills its INF-linked threats
Over the past years, the alliance’s member-states have adopted an ideology of a dual-track approach to their relations with Russia
Read more
Ukraine’s opposition welcomes Russia’s decision to lift ban on transit of Ukrainian goods
The chairman of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life stressed the economic importance of the decree
Read more
Putin and Trump talk for 80 minutes in Osaka
The two leaders discussed Syria, Iran, Ukraine and Venezuela
Read more
Russia gets applications from foreign customers for Tor M2E, Viking air defense systems
The CEO of Russia’s weapons exporter Rosoboronexport said that "this is a matter of ongoing negotiations"
Read more
Russia to build missile early warning radar in Crimea by late 2020 — source
A contract on building the Voronezh radar will be concluded during 2019, a source said
Read more
Russia to start building 1st helicopter carrier in 2021, says source
There are plans to build the lead universal amphibious assault ship and deliver it to the customer under the state armament program through 2027
Read more
Bulgaria to complete TurkStream branch before end of 2020
The pipeline's new branch will supply other European countries with gas
Read more
Russian air defense systems repel attack at Hmeymim air base — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Alexey Bakin said that "militants from illegal armed groups made an attempt to attack the Russian air base Hmeymim with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles"
Read more
Darth Vader stands for elections in Ukraine again
The Star Wars’ iconic character emerged on the Ukrainian political scene in November 2011
Read more
US begins to realize Russia will not abandon independent foreign policy, says Lavrov
The top diplomat characterized US attempts to force Russia to change its independent policy course as counterproductive
Read more
Slovakia not questioning PACE's decision to restore Russian delegation's rights
Slovakia's parliament speaker Andrej Danko and the head of the permanent delegation of Slovakia's National Council to PACE said in a joint statement that Slovakia "supported the Russian delegation"
Read more
Russia trots out its cutting-edge military machinery at opening of Army-2019
The Army-2019 military and technical forum is in full swing at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry to get 76 Su-57 fighter jets
Fighter jets will be supplied by 2028
Read more
Lavrov warns against ‘very bad scenario’ unfolding around Iran
Top Iranian officials have been placed on the US sanctions list
Read more
Russia extends food embargo until 2020
The food embargo will stay in force until December 31, 2020
Read more
Serial Mi-28NM, modernized Ka-52 helicopters unveiled at Army-2019
100 modernized Mi-28NM are to be delivered to the Russian armed forces by 2028
Read more
Russia says S-400 missile systems will be delivered to Turkey by year-end
General director of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev earlier said at the "Army-2019" forum that deliveries of S-400 missile systems to Turkey will start in July
Read more
Erdogan says Trump knows why Turkey is buying Russian S-400 systems
The Turkish president warned the United States that Ankara would turn to the international arbitration court if Washington refuses to implement the contract for F-35 fighter jets
Read more
Shell explains why it withdrew from Baltic LNG project with Gazprom
After Shell’s exit from the project, Gazprom reported that they were considering technologies of Shell and Germany’s Linde AG for the LNG integrated complex project in Ust-Luga
Read more
Russia offers to sell new batch of Su-35 fighter jets to China — government service
China was the first country to purchase Russia's Su-35 fighter jets
Read more
Moscow's envoy to UN reaffirms Russian forces in Syria strike only terrorist targets
The ambassador asked the UN and its bodies to double-check informaiton before releasing it
Read more
Russia to start replacing Ratnik combat gear with next-generation outfit from 2020
The Sotnik combat gear will get ‘anti-mine boots,’ anti-thermal clothing to hide the soldier from infrared sensors and the anti-radar suit
Read more
Trump and Putin to meet in Osaka on Friday
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka
Read more
Putin arrives in Japan’s Osaka to take part in G20 summit
The first day of the summit will see one of the most expected meetings - with US President Donald Trump
Read more
Hackers target Russia’s defense, nuclear power industry secrets
According to a cyber security official, the United States is the main source of threat to information security
Read more
Press review: Russia lauds restored PACE rights and Ukrainians soften view on Donbass
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 27
Read more
Two Russian paratroopers drown during exercises in Crimea
The servicemen failed to get rid of a parachute harness after landing into the water
Read more
PACE approves resolution on restoring full powers of Russian delegation
 The Ukrainian delegation has left PACE after the assembly approved the draft resolution confirming full powers of Russia’s delegation
Read more
Deliveries of S-400 missile systems to India will start after 2020 — government service
Russia and India earlier signed a contract on delivering S-400 Triumf missile defense systems worth $5.43 bln
Read more
Russia developing new lightweight floating tank
The floating tank will be based on the Sprut-SDM1 platform
Read more
Russia to complete Borei and Yasen series of nuclear-powered submarines in 2023-2024
By now several other submarines of the series have been in operation, under development or trials
Read more