Wanda Hotels & Resorts opens Wanda Vista Istanbul in Turkey

BEIJING, October 4. /PRNewswire/ Wanda Hotels & Resorts is to open its first internationally managed hotel - Wanda Vista Istanbul - on October 1 in Turkey, marking an important milestone of group's offshore management.

Close to Istanbul Airport, the Wanda Vista Istanbul, with 127 luxury guestrooms and 320 fully-equipped service apartments co-designed by Philippe Starck and Wanda Hotel Design Institute is the first international hotel to promote the "Pure Oriental Delight" concept internationally.

An Urban Resort in the Emerging Business District

Located in Bagcilar, a rapidly developing area in Europe, Wanda Vista Istanbul sits in the transportation hub close to the airport highway and is only 35 kilometers from the Istanbul Airport. The advantageous location allows guests to travel conveniently to famous attractions, including the Bosphorus Strait, Hagia Sophia, and Blue Mosque.

Wanda Vista Istanbul has created a unique living space in the emerging business district with its wealth of dining and leisure facilities. The hotel lobby, full of light and full of style, is elaborately adorned with one colorful retro car and well-arranged paintings. Four restaurants and bars will be serving guests unforgettable delicacies from Turkey, China and around the world.

Maestros from Two Countries Lead the Symphony of the Era

The Wanda Vista Istanbul and Wanda Vista Residence project, officially signed in 2017, was jointly developed by Mar Yapi Turizm A. S., a leading real estate developer from Turkey, and Wanda Hotels & Resorts, a leading asset management company China.

Eurasian Bridge Embraces Oriental Elegance

Wanda Vista Istanbul was designed by the internationally renowned Philippe Starck design firm, with Wanda Hotels & Resorts completing the interior design and operation management.

The hotel has a unique triangular column tower structure that maximizes daylight, pursuing the harmony and unity of culture and nature. Wanda Hotel Design Institute has combined the traditional Chinese philosophies of "following the rules of nature" and extended the simple lines of the building exterior to the interior. The exquisite metal screens cleverly separate the space that correlates as a whole, making the interior design echo with the outer to deliver a warm, comfortable vibe that conveys the power of harmony, openness and inclusiveness.

The 320 luxury apartments have well-equipped kitchens and elegant furniture, with high-speed internet covering the entire hotel. The grand ballroom has an area of 450 square meters and a worship hall. In addition, there are three function rooms of different ranges to meet the various demands of banquet guests.

Wanda Vista Istanbul's spa and fitness facilities cover an area of 2,600 square meters and consist of a fully-equipped fitness center, yoga room, spa center, outdoor pool and heated indoor pool. The spa center has a Turkish bath where guests can experience authentic local bathing. The Kids Center is also a popular choice for family travellers.

For more information or to make a booking, please visit http://www.wandahotels.com.