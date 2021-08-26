Huawei's CloudFabric 3.0 wins Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global Technology Leadership award

SHENZHEN, China, August 26. /PRNewswire/. Recently, Huawei's CloudFabric 3.0 Hyper-Converged Data Center Network Solution won Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global Technology Leadership Award for its unrivaled performance and state-of-the-art technology. The award reflects the solution's outstanding innovation in the eyes of Frost & Sullivan.

As digital transformation gains momentum, enterprises seek out data center networks that can deliver higher computing power and thus enhance their innovation and competitiveness. But this is not as easy as it first seems. Conventional data center networks are prone to packet loss, and a packet loss rate of just 0.1% can reduce computing power by 50%. It is a widespread issue that hinders enterprise innovation.

In addition, conventional software defined networking (SDN)-based semi-automated operations and maintenance (O&M) methods gradually become impractical as enterprise data centers continue to scale out and roll out services at a higher speed. Moreover, the growing service scenarios pose increasingly high requirements on network openness and network as a service (NaaS) capabilities.

"To speed up data flow and improve computing power, Huawei has continually invested in research regarding lossless Ethernet and autonomous driving networks, and has made a lot of achievements, including fully lossless Ethernet, full-lifecycle automated management, and all-scenario NaaS. These achievements are highly recognized by the industry", said Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Center Network Domain. "It was a great honor to see Huawei's Hyper-Converged Data Center Network Solution take this award home. In the future, we will continue to follow the customer-centric approach and invest in technology innovation to maintain our global leadership and create more value for our customers."

To elaborate, Huawei's CloudFabric 3.0 Hyper-Converged Data Center Network Solution can maximize the data flow and handling efficiency and fully unleash potential computing power of data centers thanks to the following differentiators.

Fully lossless Ethernet: Ethernet is natively prone to packet loss, which has gone unresolved for 40 years. To overcome this, Huawei created an innovative iLossless algorithm that enables real-time and precise speed control, eliminating the heavy dependency on expert experience. The algorithm ensures zero packet loss on the Ethernet and helps unleash 100% of computing power.

Full-lifecycle automated management: Huawei's CloudFabric 3.0 enables the industry's first L3 autonomous driving network that innovatively adopts digital twin, knowledge graph, and big data modeling technologies for network management. The resulting benefits include service provisioning in seconds, fault locating in minutes, and proactive detection of 90% of network risks.

All-scenario NaaS: Huawei's CloudFabric 3.0 unifies the network element (NE) model and provides over 1000 types of network application programming interfaces (APIs), centralizing management of multi-vendor devices and orchestration of multi-cloud networks for the first time. This also slashes the deployment duration of cross-cloud heterogeneous networks from months to days, and service provisioning period from several months to just one week.

Huawei's Hyper-Converged Data Center Network Solution has been deployed by more than 12,000 enterprises in over 140 countries and regions, fostering success for customers in various sectors, especially finance institutions, Internet service providers (ISPs), cloud service providers, and telecom carriers. This global success lays a solid computing foundation for digital economy and the digital transformation of enterprises.

For details, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/business-needs/enterprise-network/data-center-network-new.