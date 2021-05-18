{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Hughes debuts first-of-its-kind S-band satellite/cellular hybrid terminal

The Hughes 4510 terminal provides intelligent connectivity for critical mobile, land and maritime applications in remote and power-challenged areas of Europe

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 18. /PRNewswire/ Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, announced today availability of the Hughes 4510 satellite/cellular hybrid terminal for customers in Europe. The first-of-its-kind dual-transport terminal intelligently routes IP traffic via terrestrial or mobile satellite system (MSS) networks, enabling reliable, ubiquitous connectivity for critical applications. As the terminal moves in and out of terrestrial cellular coverage areas, the S-band satellite service takes over automatically, ensuring constant connectivity.

"Hughes has embraced multi-transport innovation as essential to enabling the most reliable and cost-effective connection anywhere in the world," said Graham Avis, vice president, MobileSat, Hughes. "The unique features of the 4510 terminal allow for ubiquitous service for critical applications for vehicles or boats that pass in and out of cellular coverage areas, and for remote fixed sites that rely primarily on solar or battery power."

EchoStar Mobile, a sister company to Hughes, utilizes the 4510 to enable its new EM SYNERGY™ service, which delivers comprehensive, hybrid connectivity to customers across Europe from dense urban areas to the most remote corners of the continent utilizing S-band satellite service in combination with pan-European mobile roaming.  Use cases for the Hughes 4510 span enterprise, government and maritime sectors, oil and gas industry, Smart-Grid monitoring, yachting and industrial Internet of Things (IoT) functions.

The terminal contains an embedded SIM (eSIM) for global 4G cellular operation and intelligently and dynamically routes IP traffic between the terrestrial and S-band networks based upon path availability. IP67-rated and thus environmentally sealed, the terminal features an omnidirectional satellite antenna and requires low power, making it suited for simple deployment on a vehicle, fixed site or boat in off-the-grid locations. Operators can manage the 4510 terminal and update firmware remotely, and auto-context activation automatically restores power and connection following any disruption – without human intervention.

Additional information about the Hughes 4510 may be found on the company's website.

About Hughes Network Systems
Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2021 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455788/Hughes_Network_Systems_Logo.jpg

