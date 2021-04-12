Strengthening economic and political ties between Russia and Qatar discussed in Moscow

Moscow, 12 april. A meeting was held in Moscow between Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Russian Federation. They discussed strengthening economic and political ties between the two countries, cooperation in the field of environmental protection and nature conservation, as well as Qatar's participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (6+) as a guest country.

Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov noted that relations between Russia and Qatar reached a new level: “Relations between our countries are going through a good stage. We have signed a visa waiver agreement and launched direct flights. I am delighted to note that this year’s first large international economic event – the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum – will enjoy Qatar’s most active participation, which will facilitate further strengthening of our cooperation in various areas.”

At this year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Roscongress Foundation plans to sign cooperation agreements with the Qatari Businessmen Association, the Qatar Financial Centre, the Qatari-Russian Cooperation Centre and the Doha Forum.

“Qatar traditionally participates in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. This year’s status of a guest country is a great honour for us. SPIEF has always been and will forever stay the leading platform for establishing new business ties and signing partnership agreements. We take an interest in developing the bilateral dialogue between our countries for further strengthening of our cooperation and joint implementation of investment projects,” emphasized Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Russian Federation.

In early 2020, Roscongress Foundation and the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Moscow discussed the possibility to create an investment fund, with large corporations and private investors involved on both sides.

As a partner, Qatar supports many cultural events, forums, and exhibitions in Russia. Scholarships have been offered to talented Russian students to study Arabic. A number of business visits and events were organized, including a visit of a Russian delegation to Doha to participate in the Doha Forum in December 2019, as well as a virtual seminar on Russia–Qatar economic partnership, aimed at developing investment cooperation.