MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 1,660 troops in the responsibility areas of Russia’s Battlegroup North over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Damage was inflicted on manpower and equipment of five mechanized and motorized infantry brigades, two airborne brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces, three territorial defense brigades, and a National Guard brigade. In total, within the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup North, the enemy lost more than 1,660 military personnel, 13 armored fighting vehicles, 63 motor vehicles, 10 field artillery weapons, and nine electronic warfare and counter-battery stations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,230 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 2,230 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, and 50 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,415 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,415 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 15 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The enemy lost more than 1,415 personnel, 15 armored combat vehicles, 112 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts up to 2,700 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted up to 2,700 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and three National Guard brigades," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,685 personnel, 18 armored combat vehicles, 80 motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns and six electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian forces liberate 15 communities in past week

"Last week, units of Russia’s Battlegroup North carried out active operations, taking control of the settlements of Khrapovshchina, Sadki and Veliky Pomol in the Sumy Region, as well as Kazachya Lopan, Vasilyovka, Dolzhanka and Blagodatnoye in the Kharkov Region," Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. <…> "Operations by Battlegroup West resulted in the liberation of Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. <…> Units of Battlegroup South moved to more advantageous positions and liberated the settlement of Izhevka, followed by Nikanorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic on September 3," the statement reads.

Units of Battlegroup Center liberated the settlements of Rubezhnoye and Novoandreyevka over the past week, while Gruzskoye was liberated in the past day, it said.

Units of Battlegroup East continued advancing deeper into enemy defenses over the week, liberating Chervonaya Krinitsa in the Zaporozhye Region. Battlegroup Dnepr improved its tactical position and liberated Novopavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the ministry stated.

Russian forces carry out one massive strike, 17 group strikes over past week

Over the past week, the Russian Armed Forces carried out one massive strike and 17 group strikes, targeting, among other things, defense industry enterprises, logistics centers, and fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, the Defense Ministry reported.

"From August 29 through September 4, the Russian Armed Forces carried out one massive strike and 17 group strikes using high-precision ground-based and air-based weapons and long-range drones, resulting in the destruction of Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises, logistics centers, fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, production facilities and storage sites for UAVs and their components, ammunition depots, fuel depots, and supply depots, as well as temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries," the statement said.

Russian air defenses intercept over 6,000 Ukrainian UAVs in past week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed over 6,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 19 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and eight Flamingo cruise missiles over the week, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 49 guided aerial bombs, 19 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, eight Flamingo long-range cruise missiles and 6,093 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Battlegroup South wipes out over 1,365 Ukrainian troops over past week

Russia’s battlegroup South wiped out more than 1,365 Ukrainian servicemen over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past week, the battlegroup South destroyed more than 1,365 Ukrainian servicemen, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 181 vehicles, and 17 field artillery guns," the statement said.

Kiev loses over 330 troops in area of operation of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr in past week

Ukraine lost more than 330 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"More than 330 service members were eliminated in the past week, along with six armored combat vehicles, 120 motor vehicles, and 15 electronic warfare systems," the statement reads.

Russian Black Sea Fleet destroys 14 enemy drone boats over week

The Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed 14 Ukrainian drone boats over the week, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet has destroyed 14 Ukrainian Navy drone boats in the Black Sea," the statement said.

Russian forces hit Novoodesskaya power substation in Odessa Region

Russian forces have struck the Novoodesskaya power substation in Mirnoye, Odessa Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the night of September 4, high-precision air-launched weapons and attack drones hit the Novoodesskaya electrical substation in the Mirnoye settlement, Odessa Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike logistics center in Kiev Region

Russian forces struck the Eso-Autotechnics logistics center in the Kiev Region, which stored and distributed dual-use goods, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Overnight to Friday, air-launched precision weapons and attack drones struck the Eso-Autotechnics logistics center in Gatnoye, Kiev Region, which stored and distributed dual-use goods," the Defense Ministry said.