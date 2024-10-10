Putin to hold some 20 bilateral meetings at BRICS summit in Kazan — aide

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold about two dozen bilateral talks on the sidelines of the coming BRICS summit in Kazan, with the first meetings starting as early as on October 21, the Russian leader’s aide, Yury Ushakov, told reporters.

Commenting on the number of coming bilateral meetings which he called a major component of international communication, the Russian presidential aide said: "We have more than enough in the pipeline already." "We can say in advance that our president is expected to hold around 20 bilateral meetings," Ushakov specified as he expressed sympathy for Putin ahead of his quite busy schedule.

"All these bilateral meetings will run through the evening of October 24," Ushakov added.