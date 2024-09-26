MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian security services have information suggesting that the undermining of the Nord Streams was unlikely to have been carried out by some group of "individuals," the matter concerns the involvement of major states, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Our security services have information suggesting that it is unlikely such an act of sabotage, a terrorist attack on critical infrastructure, was committed by a small group of people or individuals. We are talking about the involvement of major states in organizing and carrying it out," he said, commenting on the issuance of arrest warrants on the case by the German authorities.

On August 14, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, citing a joint investigation with the ARD TV channel and Die Zeit, reported that the German Prosecutor-General's Office had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diving instructor suspected of involvement in the Nord Streams pipeline explosions.

According to the newspaper, the German prosecutor's office suspects two more Ukrainian diving instructors of involvement in the sabotage. In addition, the German mass media accused Poland of not assisting in the investigation into the gas pipeline explosions. According to German investigators, the Polish authorities were not ready to cooperate. The day before, German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirmed the issuance of the warrants.

Intelligence data

Earlier on Thursday, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated that Western countries have not only failed to investigate the Nord Stream explosion but are also attempting to fabricate its results. The SVR says it has information that the US and UK have decided to launch a disinformation campaign to conceal the true purpose and organizers of the sabotage ahead of the next anniversary of the explosions.

The SVR emphasized that despite consistent efforts by the US and UK to push the Nord Stream sabotage off the international agenda, some independent Western politicians and experts continue to demand reliable information about the causes and organizers of the explosions. "The terrorist attack on the Nord Streams caused irreparable damage to the European economy. In this regard, the Russian SVR expects that an objective investigation will eventually be conducted.".