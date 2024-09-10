Russia views Finland’s military exercise near its border an element of NATO’s hybrid war

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia views Finland’s military exercise near its border as an element of NATO’s hybrid war, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS.

"This is a part of the general program of Finland’s integration into NATO, its integration into this military organization, and, at the same time, an attempt by NATO to project its force on the Russian Federation. This kind of exercise are an element of the hybrid war being waged against us," he noted.

Previously, the Bild newspaper reported that German Eurofighter planes were relocated to Finland to practice short-distance landing mere 180 km away from the Russian border.