Russia appreciates Vucic's firmness in resisting color revolution in Serbia — MFA

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Moscow has appreciated Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's firmness in countering the West's attempts to organize a color revolution in Serbia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

"We appreciated the firmness of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his entire team in countering these attempts, in defending those principles that cause irritation in the West and serve the purpose of undermining in every possible way President Aleksandar Vucic's line on the unity of the Serbian people. The Serb National Council has shown that this is fully in the interests of Serbs in Serbia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is the line that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic defends with regard to Kosovo, demanding strict implementation of the UN Security Council resolution, which the West ignores and tries to destroy, indulging the Pristina regime in every possible way and following its lead at the cost of forgetting and belittling the legitimate interests of Serbs," the Foreign Ministry quoted Lavrov as saying on its website.

The top Russian diplomat pointed out that the West practiced color revolutions with varying degrees of success in Georgia and Ukraine. "Now something similar is happening in Moldova. Just recently there was another attempt to do the same in Serbia," he emphasized.

"We have many plans in our bilateral relations. They [the West] want to hinder our plans. I am convinced that regular contacts between our leaders, prime ministers, deputy prime ministers, including you, dear Aleksandar, relations between foreign ministries and parliaments have created and will continue to strengthen a solid foundation that meets the interests of our peoples," Lavrov added.