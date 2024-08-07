Russian envoy slams Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region as ‘terrorist action’

WASHINGTON, August 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s attempt to commit an act of provocation in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region is a "terrorist action," Moscow’s Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"The Ukrainian actions are an evident terrorist action. No one hides the fact that American weapons have become a murder weapon of ordinary Russians. Attacks on schools, hospitals, ambulances and residential buildings in Russia cannot be recognized as a right of self-defense," he pointed out.

Provocations in Kursk Region stem from Kiev’s difficulties on frontline

"It is obvious that the provocations in the Kursk Region are directly related to the deplorable situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front. No matter how much Kiev tries to stop our troops, they will systematically and progressively move forward, liberating Russian lands," he pointed out in a statement published on the Russian Embassy’s Telegram channel.

Washington’s statements are outrageous

"The public statements of the US authorities in response to the provocative outburst of Kiev thugs on the territory of the Russian Federation are truly outrageous. Once again, the officials did not utter a word of criticism about their clients, nor regret for the victims of the tragedy," Antonov noted.

Russia urges US to stop weapons supplies to Ukraine

"Washington should stop supplying weapons to Kiev and pull back neo-Nazis from the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.

"I would like to confirm that the Russian borders are sacred. None of the terrorists will escape retribution," the envoy added.