Ukrainian forces fire over 40 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, August 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled five districts of Russia’s Belgorod Region, firing 47 munitions, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Belgorod district, 31 munitions were fired at the villages of Zhuravlevka, Krasny Khutor, Petrovka, Saltykovo, Shchetinovka and Yasnye Zori during four shelling attacks, as well as an attack by five drones. One of them was shot down by the air defense system. One civilian was injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that an agricultural building and three cars were damaged.

According to the regional head, two drones were shot down in the Valuysk and Volokonovsk districts. The fence of a private house was damaged. In the Graivoronsky district, six munitions were fired at two settlements and four drones attacked. There were no consequences on the ground.

In the Shebekinsky urban district, Ukrainian forces attacked with six drones and fired ten munitions during six shelling attacks on the town of Shebekino and two villages. "One civilian died. In Shebekino, as a result of a drone attack on an apartment building, a woman died before the arrival of medics. Over the past day, four civilians were injured in the district," the governor said. Eight apartment buildings, five private houses, two social facilities, a bus, eight cars, four of which were destroyed by fire, and a gas supply line were damaged.