West expects Russia's capitulation, which will never happen — Lavrov

VIENTIANE /Laos/, July 27. /TASS/. The current position of Western countries on Ukraine consists in ignoring the Russian position and expecting Russia's capitulation, but it will not happen, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"Everyone ignores what we're saying and continues to call on us to show a constructive approach. And in fact, in their understanding, that now means capitulation. There will be no such thing, all the goals of the special military operation will be achieved, there is no doubt about that," the top diplomat said.

Lavrov pointed out that the Russian side has stated its position "a thousand times" and Russian President Vladimir Putin "has repeatedly said, responding to annoying appeals, that Zelensky has forbidden himself and all his employees to negotiate with Russia by his decree signed two years ago." "Our president said: at least so that you Westerners have some arguments to reproach us for not wanting to negotiate, let him cancel publicly this very decree of his. Nothing is happening," the top Russian diplomat added.