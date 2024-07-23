Europe’s theft of Russian assets not be unanswered — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia will definitely respond to the theft of its assets in Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Certainly, the answer will be in any case. Such thieves’ actions cannot be left without reciprocity," Peskov told reporters.

The first tranche of funds from the expropriation of revenues from frozen Russian assets amounting to €1.4 bln will be transferred to the European Commission during the first week of August to buy air defense assets and munitions for Kiev, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said.