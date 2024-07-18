Russian troops gain better positions in Kupyansk area, says military expert

LUGANSK, July 18. /TASS/. Russian troops have gained better positions in the Kupyansk direction near the settlement of Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region and keep advancing in the Svatovo-Kremennaya frontline area, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

"Our servicemen have achieved success in the Kremennaya direction by taking better positions near Petropavlovka. In the area of Sinkovka, they continue pressing the enemy and Stelmakhovka is also like a bone in the throat for Ukrainian militants," the expert said.

"If we speak about the Svatovo-Kremennaya area, our servicemen have achieved success near Makeyevka and Petrovskoye. Our guys are advancing there as well," Marochko said.