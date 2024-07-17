Under new world order, US should give up ambitions to decide all things — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Under the new world order, the United States will have to abandon its ambitions to decide absolutely everything, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in the United Nations after taking part in its Security Council meetings as chairman.

"They simply have to accept reality and stop claiming that the United States will decide all the things everywhere," the minister said when asked about the US role in the new multipolar world order.

In this context, Lavrov touched upon the growing share of BRICS members in global GDP.

"That is why the multipolar world is a reality, not somebody’s fantasy. If you look at the share of the United States and the West in global GDP 50 years ago, 20 years ago and now, now even the founding five BRICS nations have already outperformed the G7 countries a couple of years ago in terms of the largest gross domestic product at purchasing power parity. And now that five more countries have joined BRICS, this proportion will be increasing," the Russian foreign minister said.