Russian FM Lavrov says West uses UN to strengthen its position as hegemon

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. The West has come to think that the organization of the United Nations was set up to strengthen its position of a hegemon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Peter Szijjarto - the foreign minister of Hungary - said he has been always confident that the UN was intended to be a platform for negotiations with everyone. Now it turns out that it is not the way it is," Russia’s top diplomat said at a press conference in the United Nations after taking part in its Security Council meetings as chairman.

"The West decided that the UN was created to nourish its unbounded ambitions and to play the role of the hegemon on the global arena," Lavrov added.

The Russian minister also noted that at some stage the United States would realize that "it would be better being a part of a constructive process instead of running around wielding a sanctions or military baton forcing everyone to dance to its tune."

"However, the tune changes quite often. It only takes four years to adjust to the new tune. Everybody try to adjust somehow, but they already realize that it is not easy considering the specifics of the domestic political processes in the United States," Lavrov added.