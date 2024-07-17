{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian FM Lavrov says West uses UN to strengthen its position as hegemon

"The West decided that the UN was created to nourish its unbounded ambitions and to play the role of the hegemon on the global arena," Sergey Lavrov said

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. The West has come to think that the organization of the United Nations was set up to strengthen its position of a hegemon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Peter Szijjarto - the foreign minister of Hungary - said he has been always confident that the UN was intended to be a platform for negotiations with everyone. Now it turns out that it is not the way it is," Russia’s top diplomat said at a press conference in the United Nations after taking part in its Security Council meetings as chairman.

"The West decided that the UN was created to nourish its unbounded ambitions and to play the role of the hegemon on the global arena," Lavrov added.

The Russian minister also noted that at some stage the United States would realize that "it would be better being a part of a constructive process instead of running around wielding a sanctions or military baton forcing everyone to dance to its tune."

"However, the tune changes quite often. It only takes four years to adjust to the new tune. Everybody try to adjust somehow, but they already realize that it is not easy considering the specifics of the domestic political processes in the United States," Lavrov added.

Foreign policy
Evan Gershkovich’s potential exchange being discussed by Russian, US intelligence — Lavrov
The foreign minister noted that "this topic does not like fuss, as everyone knows"
US urges its allies to prepare for protracted wars and not in Europe alone — Lavrov
The Russian minister noted that for the sake of "restraining" Russia, China and other countries, whose independent policies viewed as a challenge to the hegemony, the West resorts to aggressive steps breaking the system of globalization that was originally created in line with its model
Putin gives start to metallurgical facilities in regions via video link
In the Donetsk People's Republic, after long downtime, blast furnace No. 5 was put into operation and its overhaul was carried out
Pentagon rapidly expanding its military-biological presence in Africa — top brass
Igor Kirillov drew attention to the fact that Metabiota’s activity in Africa was wound up after "too many questions about its methods arose from national governments"
Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian missile/artillery armament depot over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 610 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia discusses rise in electricity supplies to China considering situation in Far East
Apart from issues of electricity trade, the participants of the meeting discussed preparations to the upcoming Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission, as well as acknowledgement of systems of certification of electric energy origin
Lavrov begins talks with Swiss counterpart Cassis
The meeting, organized on Switzerland’s initiative, is currently under way at the UN headquarters in New York
Under new world order, US should give up ambitions to decide all things — Lavrov
In this context, Russian Foreign Minister touched upon the growing share of BRICS members in global GDP
West intent on pushing Zelensky’s ultimatum through at any cost — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister recalled that after the conference in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, Zelensky announced "a first leap towards the peace summit" and the consequent requirement to "draft a document that will be put on the table in front of Russia so that a variety of powerful countries could try to put an end to this war
Russia to continue to elicit truth on Nord Stream blasts - Lavrov
This is the subject that they would like to close as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister said
FSB reveals Wehrmacht general’s testimony on how Hitler perceived enslaving Russia
The FSB published the testimony by former commandant of the Mogilev fortified area Major General Gottfried von Erdmannsdorff who had surrendered to Soviet troops
Politicization of MH17 crash case prevents thorough investigations — Russian embassy
The embassy pointed out that "the Hague has been consistently shielding the Kiev authorities, deliberately ignoring any facts that would indicate the latter’s responsibility for the disaster"
US wants to take out Russia’s Baltic Fleet, military expert believes
"One thing is clear: the United States is trying to keep the fabric of the NATO alliance together by any means in a show of commitment to the alliance and willingness to make a key contribution to integrated containment in Europe," Alexander Stepanov concluded
Kiev been pushed by West toward aggression against own population for 8 years — diplomat
According to Oleg Gavrilov, these actions are geared to form a source of threats to Moscow at the Russian borders
Macron accepts Prime Minister Attal’s resignation
Gabriel Attal resigned after the presidential party Renaissance elected him as head of its faction in parliament
West’s security guarantees intended to keep Kiev away from NATO — diplomat
These guarantees were invented by Western countries in order not to admit Kiev to the alliance, appease the disappointed Kiev government and encourage it to continue the armed confrontation with Russia, Alexey Polishchuk said
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Ukrainian military given specific orders to maximize damage on civilians — Russian general
Speaking about the possibility of a peace agreement, Apty Alaudinov indicated that "nobody is going to come running to Zelensky or whoever else"
Israeli minister warns Israel will destroy Hezbollah if war breaks out
"The State of Israel will pay a price on the front and home fronts, but with a strong and united nation, and the full power of the IDF, we will restore security to the residents of the north," Israel Katz said
Iran to seek justice over assassination of Soleimani — diplomat
"We will only resort to Iranian and international legal and judicial procedures," Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said, replying to a question as to whether violent measures against Trump will be used
Putin announces ‘grand’ plans for national infrastructure development
Developing transport infrastructure is critical for Russia's future, the President noted
Russia applies for membership in OPCW Executive Council in 2025-2027 — envoy
"We have already applied for membership in the Executive Council for the next two-year term in 2025-2027," Vladimir Tarabrin said
Four killed in shooting near a mosque in Oman
The investigation is underway
Ukraine plans to end hostilities, engage in talks with Russia — NYT
According to the report, "Ukraine is pursuing a plan for a negotiated end to the fighting"
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Putin gives start to Togliatti bypass motor traffic
"This route will make the motor traffic in the region more comfortable and secure, relieve the road on the Zhigulevskaya Hydropower Plant dam from traffic jams, and will help in general to unlock to a greater degree the export, logistical, industrial and tourist potential of the Volga Region," the Russian leader said at the opening ceremony
Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him
"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
Second Ukraine conference spells out approaches unacceptable for Russia — Lavrov
According to Foreign Minister, Russia has already repeatedly spoken about not being invited to Switzerland for the first "peace summit"
Operation to create security zone in Kharkov Region to continue — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov attributed entry restrictions in some populated areas in the Belgorod Region to the need to ensure the safety of local residents
Biden administration deludes itself by thinking new war not to affect US — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that geopolitics has "buried the once sacred for the West market laws"
Construction of Moscow-St. Petersburg highway completed
The total length of the M-11 highway is 669 km
Dangerous personal ambitions of Israeli politicians may fuel regional war — Lavrov
Neither Hezbollah, nor the government of Lebanon, nor Iran are seeking an all-out war, Russian Foreign Minister said
'Nazis never change': Kremlin comments on killing of Russian soldier by Azov militants
"Our investigators are working very diligently to collect all the facts regarding these absolutely inhuman atrocities," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Hungarian foreign minister slams EU attempts to prevent his country’s contacts with Russia
"Not only is this unacceptable, but It’s also a scandal when, in the 21st century, a country is stigmatized only for favoring a negotiated solution and using its communication channels with the parties, who disagree on key issues," Peter Szijjarto said
Lukashenko says tensions on Ukrainian border eliminated
Now we have no problems with the Ukrainians, and I hope we won’t have any," the president said
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Press review: Lavrov issues stark warning at UNSC and talks on Ukraine must include Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 17th
NATO’s war on Russia not enough for it — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that at the recent summit in Washington the NATO leaders "reiterated their claims for the leading role not only in the Euro-Atlantic region, and also in Asia Pacific"
Crashed Superjet-100 plane skipped post-overhaul flight — source
This is mandatory after a major overhaul at a plant
Europe started paying €200 bln more after abandoning Russian resources — Lavrov
Europe’s economy is suffering now as "it was forced to assume the main burden of sanctions," Russian Foreign Minister added
UK's Turner tapped by NATO to act as point man in Ukraine
Patrick Turner was the assistant secretary general for operations, defense policy and planning in 2018-2022
Russia's position on Boeing 777 crash in 2014 unchanged — Kremlin
"None of the Russian side’s arguments were taken into account, we did not participate in the investigation," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Russia to closely focus on wording of possible agreements with West
Russian Foreign Minister also stressed that Moscow was ready for security issues discussions in Europe and the negotiations are definitely possible given the need to eliminate the basic causes and, certainly, given the need to ensure Russia's legitimate security interests
Russia’s General Staff chief shown robots that help with assault operations
Valery Gerasimov visited the group’s command post, noted the achievements in the liberation of Urozhaynoye and presented state awards
Russian commandos redeploy to Uzbekistan for drills on Afghan border
In the course of joint practical measures, the troops will accomplish the combat training tasks of ensuring the state’s territorial integrity
Restrictions imposed in borderline Belgorod Region for security — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that "the Kiev regime’s barbaric attacks on civilian infrastructure" inside Russia are continuing
By bringing up Russia-Ukraine talks, US seeks to buy time to solve domestic problems
Earlier, The New York Times reported that the Ukrainian authorities were planning to halt hostilities with Russia through peace talks
China suspends arms control talks with US — Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian urged the United States to "respect China's basic interests and form the necessary conditions for a dialogue and consultation between the two countries"
Sweden has ‘neither the right nor will’ to disagree with US over Nord Stream — diplomat
Let me remind you that the crime was committed in Sweden’s special economic zone. And the reason for such legal apathy is that the chief beneficiary of the terrorist attack is the administration of [US President Joe] Biden, who did not even keep secret the relevant plans
Sanctions hit European economy more than Russian — Szijjarto
"We have all understood that the strategy on behalf of Europe, which was basically copying the Americans in the last two and a half years, was a failure," the Hungarian top diplomat said
Avtovaz intends to make around 3,000 Lada Aura cars in 2024
The start of mass production of Lada Aura is scheduled for the Q3 2024
Russia's Medvedev wants NATO, Ukraine snuffed out for good
"We must do all we can to make sure that Ukraine’s 'irreversible path' to NATO ends in the demise of either Ukraine or NATO. Or - even better - both," the politician said
Russia ready to work with any US president capable of holding equal dialogue — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister recalled that with Donald Trump as US president, "despite very serious sanctions, dialogue did take place"
Russia not to chase anybody, but ready to hold talks when West wises up — Lavrov
"The European Union, which was created to ensure the well-being and stability of all its members, has now evolved into a NATO appendage," Russian Foreign Minister said
F-16's no match for Russian jets in air combat
F-16 is inferior in maneuverability to the latest generation of Russian thrust-vectoring aircraft, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre said
Ukrainian army attacks 25 populated areas in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that five drones were launched, and four civilians suffered injuries
German senior executive of large company found dead in his apartment in Moscow
According to the source, the door of his apartment was broken open after he did not appear in his office
US authorized Zelensky to deliver new strikes on Russia — Russian diplomat
The United States "continues to cherish the illusion of their supremacy," Alexey Polishchuk said
Russia’s latest Malva artillery gun withstands hit by HIMARS rocket in Ukraine operation
The armored cabin protected the crew from shrapnel
Israel’s neighbors at risk of being drawn into all-out confrontation with it — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that tensions along ‘the Blue Line’ between Lebanon and Israel are growing day by day, as representatives of the Israeli leadership publicly announce their plans to open the northern front
Some forces seek major conflict in Middle East, particularly against Iran — Lavrov
"This is a short-sighted, hopeless policy, and we are actively opposing it," Russian Foreign Minister said
Kiev ready to take reckless steps against Belarus amid military failures — Russian MFA
"The Belarusian Defense Ministry in fact pointed to the movement of air defense and electronic warfare systems, armored vehicles and long-range artillery systems along the border," Alexey Polishchuk stressed
Russia has no intention to interfere in internal US processes, says Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that "when violence comes to prevail during the election campaign in that country, this is a subject of concern for the entire world"
German magazine Compact banned due to published interview with Russian diplomat — source
The interview with Maria Zakharova was published in Compact on July 13
Analysts upgrade outlook on inflation, key rate, GDP growth again — Bank of Russia
In particular, inflation forecast has been upgraded to 6.5% for 2024 and to 4.5% for 2025
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Israel ramps up construction of settlements, banned by UN Security Council — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that, in addition to the expropriation of land and destruction of Palestinians’ homes, Israel carries out a "retrospective legalization of settlers’ outposts, whose construction is deemed illegal even by the Israeli legislation"
Any Ukrainian provocation against Belarus to be answered — Russian Foreign Ministry
Alexey Polishchuk reiterated that currently, a joint regional group of forces, modern Russian defense systems and strategic nuclear weapons have been deployed in Belarus
Attempt on Trump's life could have ruined possibility of settlement in Ukraine — expert
According to Richard Black, "throughout the campaign, the administration seems to have provided inadequate security for Biden’s presidential opponents"
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine not favorable for US, EU — Hungary’s top diplomat
West’s strategy on Ukraine has failed, Peter Szijjarto said
Trump says assassination attempt had impact on him
Donald Trump said that his call with President Joe Biden after the incident was "very nice" and the incumbent president "couldn’t have been nicer"
Russia proposes removing primary causes of Ukraine crisis, says top diplomat
During his speech, Sergey Lavrov offered a number of steps aimed at "restoring trust and stabilizing the international situation"
Russian Pacific Fleet ships pass Suez Canal, enter Red Sea
The long-distance voyage of the Pacific Fleet ships began on January 22 this year
MEPs want Hungary to be stripped of its voting rights in EU Council — media
The newspaper cites a message addressed to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola, which says that Orban "has already caused significant damage by exploiting and abusing the role of the Council Presidency"
Russia must develop conditions for digital assets — Putin
The Russian leader believes it is necessary to use the digital ruble more widely in the country's economy
Ukraine’s NATO membership to be deferred declaration of war on Russia — official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Moscow have informed alliance that Kiev's admission is a direct threat to Russia
Russia to wrap up special operation by end of year — Chechen commander
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the Kiev regime has already realized that "the war has already been lost"
NATO preparing for direct confrontation with Russia — Foreign Ministry
According to Anton Mazur, the relevant plans include "increasing the number of armed forces and the number of weapons, their redeployment to the East, increasing military production, developing military transport infrastructure, building strategic reserves, dehumanizing Russians through propaganda and even building POW camps"
US oil inventories down by 4.9 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy
The current stock level is 5% below the five-year average typical for this time of year, the department noted
Kiev’s claims of readiness for talks mere 'smoke and mirrors' — Russian Foreign Ministry
Alexey Polishchuk pointed to Ukraine’s intention to "earn the sympathy of the countries of the Global South and lure them over to the anti-Russian Western side"
West should have listened to Russia’s red lines on Ukraine, Republican delegate says
The conflict between Moscow and Kiev should never have started, Hossein Khorram says
West ‘testing waters’ for talks with Moscow, says Russian diplomat
Asked what could get the West engage in talks with Russia, Maria Zakharova noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis on the sidelines of UN Security Council events in New York had been initiated by Switzerland
Russia’s top diplomat says to submit with UN evaluation of Ukrainian crisis
According to Sergey Lavrov, Western partners seem to have a strong feeling of their alleged permissiveness and impeccability
Ceasefire in Gaza to help begin talks on Palestinian state — Lavrov
"Once it is done, we hope, this will create conditions for restoration of talks on implementation of UN decisions on establishment of the Palestinian state," Russian Foreign Minister said
Russian bodybuilders to compete under national flag at IFBB int’l championships
The roster of the Russian bodybuilding team is currently being assembled for the 2024 IFBB World Men’s Bodybuilding Championship, which will be held in Iran between September 23 and 27
Ukraine to cease to exist because it is not needed to anyone, Medvedev says
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman called the current Ukrainian state a "misconception, created by the dissolution of the Soviet Union"
Three adults, one 9-month-old wounded in shelling by Ukrainian army in Belgorod Region
The shelling also damaged 17 private residences in the settlement, with one house fully ruined and one of the walls broken in another one
Russia poses no threat to NATO, has no plans of attacking its members — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of Security Council said that any attempts to promote hostile interests on the territory of Ukraine or other countries close to Russia will meet adequate countermeasures
De-dollarization process underway, cannot be stopped — Lavrov
Issues of reforming the IMF and the WTO are also on the agenda of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Foreign Minister stressed
Russian security official uncertain whether special op should have started earlier
Russia is "much stronger that it used to be 20 years ago, and much better prepared for a conflict of this kind," Dmitry Medvedev noted
DPR official says Ukrainian forces left positions in northeast of Chasov Yar
Ukrainian forces had heavy losses in the area, according to the source
Frank conversation necessary to stop bloodshed in Middle East — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, the Middle Eastern region "faces unprecedented risks for security, welfare and peaceful life of its peoples"
Russia calls for comprehensive ceasefire in Middle East conflict — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister reaffirmed the key mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as a unique body to help Palestinians in occupied territories and in neighboring Arab countries
Russia can sell its LNG despite new EU sanctions — deputy premier
The sanctions that the West has been imposing on Russia since 2014, eventually lead to economic growth by spurring import substitution, Alexander Novak said
Russian forces advance north of liberated Urozhainoye in DPR — official
"The village itself is still being mopped up, there are a few Ukrainian servicemen left there," Vladimir Rogov said
Russia, China to continue working on Eurasian security system — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister added that this future model will take a lot of time to properly gain shape
US directly involved in Middle East, Ukraine conflicts — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that "the current unprecedented outburst of violence in the Middle East is largely a consequence of the well-known US policy in the region"
Next two, three months could be hardest this year for Ukrainian forces — report
According to the television channel, military experts agree that under the current conditions, Russia will gain the upper hand in the protracted conflict with Ukraine unless Ukrainian forces carry out a surprise attack
Russia, Hungary agree on continuing implementation of Paks-2 NPP project
The high interest in implementation of the project of not only its main participants, but foreign partners as well was emphasized
Russian strike hits Ukrainian security agency’s command post in Kiev — security official
According to the report, several officers were killed at the command post, while the first deputy SBU chief suffered minor injuries
