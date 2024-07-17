MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. All signs point to the special military operation being completed before the end of this year, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said.

"People like Trump, Zelensky and so on, they come and go, while we, for the most part, rely only on God. I will put it like this: I said that the special military operation will be completed this year. I am more than certain of this. I will say this again. Perhaps, some will think why he is so sure. I think, I have every reason for this, I am mostly guided by the sacred scripture, so my certainty comes directly from there," he told Channel One.

According to Alaudinov, the Kiev regime has already realized that "the war has already been lost." "You and I see that on the frontline, Azov members (the Azov nationalist battalion, designated as a terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia - TASS), the Nazis, are killing unarmed guys, ready to surrender," the military official stressed.