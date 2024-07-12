NATO promises Ukraine 'irreversible path' into abyss, not to alliance — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The NATO summit promised Ukraine an "irreversible path" into the abyss, but not to the alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Kiev regime was eventually promised an ‘irreversible path’ to the alliance [at the summit]. Frankly speaking, I do not know what this irreversible path to the alliance looks like, but I guess that the only emerging association is ‘the path to the edge of a cliff’," the diplomat said during a briefing.

According to Zakharova, Ukraine "is still kind of welcome in the alliance, however it is obvious that all this looks more like a game not with Ukraine, but in the remains of Ukraine." The summit’s decision on Ukraine’s membership is designed to consolidate the Ukrainians to go on fighting, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

The latest NATO summit took place in Washington, DC, on June 9-11 to focus on countering Russia and providing military assistance to Ukraine. Its final declaration said that China should stop material and political support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, as well as cut off exports of dual-use goods to Russia.