NATO summit in Washington a shameful event that escalates tensions — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The NATO summit in Washington was a failure and a shameful event, as it has simply ramped up risks for the international situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Channel One.

"Having watched a video sequence and listened to an audio sequence from the [NATO] summit in Washington, DC, we have come to the conclusion that, of course, it is a 'summit of shame,' a failed event that has not added a drop of common sense to the international agenda, but only exacerbated tensions and heightened the risks of how the situation may evolve in the future," the Russian deputy foreign minister said commenting on the NATO summit.

A regular NATO summit was held in Washington, DC, on July 9-11 to mark the 75th anniversary of the 1949 North Atlantic Treaty. The summit featured four plenary sessions on constraining Russia, building NATO’s military capabilities, enhancing the alliance’s military industry, and supporting Kiev, which was in focus of the NATO-Ukraine Council summit. Additionally, it touched upon NATO’s attempts to expand into the Asia-Pacific region against China, and for this purpose, the alliance’s four major regional partners had been invited to attend the summit.

A diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS earlier that the alliance’s geostrategic miscalculations and attempts to pursue obviously unrealistic political goals might result in this anniversary being NATO’s last.