Russia condemns Israeli strikes at Syrian ports — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Moscow condemns the Israeli strikes at the Syrian Port of Baniyas, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"Late on July 8, the Israeli aviation carried out strikes at a target in the Baniyas area in the Tartus Province under the pretext of arms depots located there," she said. "We categorically condemn such irresponsible actions. They increase the probability of the spread of the Middle Eastern conflict, and push the region to a dangerous abyss."

Zakharova pointed out that Russia "insistently calls on the Israeli leadership to refrain from force actions against Syria and disregarding international law, which may cause dramatic consequences."