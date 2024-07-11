West persists in its delusions, punishment imminent — senior diplomat on NATO summit

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Western countries continue to lie to themselves and others, and they will have to pay the piper for this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists, commenting on the recently ended NATO summit in Washington.

"They persist in their delusions, persist in their own sins. They will get what’s coming to them," the senior diplomat said, replying to a question by TASS about the US’ intention to increase its presence in various world regions, including the Middle East and Africa.

"I think that history will be the judge of the hopelessness of such attempts and the complete failure of this policy. No matter how many statements of this kind they come out with, no matter how many press conferences they hold, no matter how much they peacock around, civilization is developing along the opposite track. And everything will fall into place," Ryabkov noted. "And it’s not NATO and those in control there who will end up on the right side of history, to use their own expression," he added.

The NATO summit’s final declaration proclaimed that the military bloc will increase its presence in Africa and Middle Eastern countries. It also noted that the Western Balkans have a strategic significance for the alliance and the bloc will continue active work with the countries in the region.