Russia supports India as UNSC permanent member — statement

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia and India call for reforming the United Nations Security Council and admitting India as its permanent member, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a joint statement after their talks in Moscow.

"Both Sides called for comprehensive reform of the UNSC to reflect contemporary global realities and to make it more representative, effective and efficient in dealing with issues of international peace and security. Russia reiterated its steadfast support for India’s permanent membership of a reformed and expanded UN Security Council," the document reads.

The leaders stated the high level of cooperation between their countries within the United Nations and agreed to continue developing it. "Both Sides stressed the importance of reinvigorating multilateralism, with the central coordinating role played by the United Nations in world affairs. The Sides underlined the primacy of respect for international law and emphasized their commitment to the purposes and the principles stated in the UN Charter including the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of Member States," the statement says.