Diplomat hopeful Russia faces no more election meddling accusations from US

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov is hopeful that the current US presidential campaign will not involve election interference accusations against Moscow.

"Knock on wood. Hopefully, there will be no more outrageous and absolutely absurd debauchery like we saw during the two previous US election campaigns, when Russia was accused of election meddling and stories were made up that were so surreal and poisoned with hate against our country that it turned out to be kind of a negative record for the US," he pointed out in an interview with The International Affairs magazine.

"It was abhorrent from beginning to end and I hope that nothing this large-scale will happen this time. We have not and will never interfere in the domestic affairs of the US or any other country," the senior diplomat added.

However, Ryabkov pointed out that American politicians currently tended to limit the issue of relations with Russia to the situation in Ukraine. "From this perspective, the issue will certainly be touched upon. It has already been brought up as we have seen during the presidential debate; we also keep hearing various instigating and boorish remarks from Capitol Hill. It’s all there and we have to live with it," the Russian deputy foreign minister went on to say. "We are making every possible effort to give the US public the real picture. We will continue doing that, particularly through the media and other tools. Still, this is far from what people in Washington have grown used to describing as interference in domestic affairs in recent years," Ryabkov concluded.