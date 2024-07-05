Russian diplomat says human right violations widespread in US, EU

VIENNA, July 5. /TASS/. The most widespread violations of human rights are registered in Western countries, even as they state their respect for these rights, said Grigory Lukyantsev, a director at the Department for Multilateral Cooperation on Human Rights of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Despite numerous unsubstantiated statements about commitment to the principles of justice, equality and democratic values, the countries of the European Union, the US, Canada, the UK and Japan have the widest range of human rights violations," said the diplomat, who is also the commissioner for human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

He made the statement in Vienna as he presented a report on human rights in certain countries that had been prepared jointly by the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries.

According to the diplomat, the report describes "manifestations of intolerance, racial and religious discrimination, infringement of the rights of indigenous peoples and national minorities, the deplorable situation with the rights of vulnerable strata of society, multiple setbacks in the functioning of specialized social institutions, the chronic nature of which is recorded by the penitentiary system, especially in the US."

"In terms of country-specific distinctions, we can speak about the cross-border nature of these challenges and problems. At the same time, the deteriorating human rights situation in the US, Canada, the Baltic states and Ukraine is of particular concern," Lukyantsev said.