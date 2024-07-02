Preparations for Indian Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Russia at final stages — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi will announce the dates of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia a bit later but preparations for it are already at their final stages, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"We will announce this visit officially later, after coordination with our Indian friends, I can only confirm to you once again that the visit is in the final stages of preparation," the Kremlin official said, replying to a question on the dates of Modi’s visit to Russia.

Peskov stressed that this visit is "very important."

Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that active arrangements were underway for Modi’s visit but did not name any specific dates. In turn, a TASS source close to India’s new parliament said that the visit is slated for July 8-9.

Earlier, the Tribune reported that Modi’s visit is meant to boost ties between India and Russia. The Indian newspaper described Modi’s trip as significant as it comes soon after he was sworn in for a third consecutive term at the helm of the government, and also after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s re-election in March.

Modi last visited Russia in 2019 to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. In turn, the Russian leader made an official visit to India in 2018.

The two have maintained regular communication, including on the sidelines of various events and international forums.