Dogs presented by Kim Jong Un to Putin to be named later — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The two rare Pungsan breed hunting dogs which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin will be named after they arrive in Moscow and undergo quarantine procedures, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"They are yet to be given names. This will happen after they arrive here, after all the necessary procedures related to quarantine and so on and so forth are completed," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Putin was in North Korea on June 19 on a state visit, and the two leaders exchanged gifts while he was there.