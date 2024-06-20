Vietnam and Russia plan to expand cooperation in sustainable energy — Vietnamese president

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Vietnam and Russia intend to expand cooperation in the field of clean energy use, Vietnamese President To Lam said after negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We will also increase the efficiency of cooperation projects in the energy and gas sectors in order to create favorable conditions our companies’ activities," he said, adding, "We also agreed to explore the possibility of increasing cooperation in the field of new energy sources and clean energy in order to promote green transformation and sustainable development."

In turn, Vladimir Putin said that Vietnam and Russia will improve the efficiency of energy projects. "We will also increase the efficiency of cooperation on projects in the energy and gas sectors to create favorable conditions for our companies’ activities," he said.