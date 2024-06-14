Moscow to embrace talks as soon as Kiev withdraws troops from new Russian regions — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Ukraine must withdraw troops from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that once this is done, Russia will enter into negotiations.

"Ukrainian troops must be pulled out from the entire territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions <…>. As soon as Kiev says it is ready for such a decision and starts withdrawing troops from those regions and as soon as it officially commits not to join NATO, we will immediately order a ceasefire and embrace talks," Putin said at a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the Russian leader, Moscow’s prerequisites for talks are "as simple as that." Besides, Moscow has always sought peace, he reiterated.