Science is basis to solve large-scale tasks country is facing — Putin

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Science is the basis for resolution of large-scale tasks Russia is facing at the current stage, President Vladimir Putin said at the award ceremony for Heroes of Labor and laureates of state awards for 2023.

"It is science and its innovative approaches being the basis for solving major tasks our country is facing at present at the critical, the epoch-making stage," the Russian leader said.

Russia celebrates the 300th anniversary from foundation of the national academy of sciences this year, Putin noted. "The scientific search and fundamental discoveries of scientists have become a powerful driver of national development," the head of state added.