Russia having no need for special envoy in trade with Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not see the need anymore in such office as the special envoy of the Russian President for development trade and economic ties with Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, commenting on the abolishment of this position in the Presidential Executive Office.

"This is not considered [to be needed and reasonably anymore]," Peskov noted. "The need for such position has disappeared long since," he added.

Dmitry Livanov was the special envoy of the Russian president for trade with Ukraine until October 2018. Nobody has been appointed to this position since then.