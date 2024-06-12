Senior defense officials report progress in special military operation to Putin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the defense minister, the chief of the general staff and district commanders late in the evening on June 11, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reports.

"Yesterday, late in the evening, Vladimir Putin held the meeting with participating Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and commanders of districts that are also battlegroup commanders. The progress in the special military operation and plans to continue combat operations were reported to the head of state - the supreme commander-in-chief," Peskov said.

The president listened individually to meeting attendees after the general meeting and had separate meetings, the Kremlin spokesman added.